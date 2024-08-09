NETA Auto's R&D Center Opens In Hong Kong: Leading The Smart Automotive Innovation Ecosystem As A“Chain Leader”

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Hong Kong, China – Hozon New Automobile (NETA Auto), a leading force in the new energy vehicle sector, held an official opening ceremony for its Hong Kong Center in the Hong Kong Science & Park. In the same day, the brand successfully hosted a Intelligent Vehicle innovation and development Salon. The Under Secretary for Innovation, and Industry, Lillian Cheong, representatives from technology companies and top universities joined the meeting event not only marks NETA Auto's formal establishment of an R&D center in Hong Kong, positioning itself as a“Chain Leader” in technological innovation and injecting new vitality into the advancement of automotive intelligence in Hong Kong and globally.







As the digital mobility terminal of the future, Intelligent new energy vehicles are gradually becoming one of the key carriers for realizing the Internet of Everything, thanks to their high integration and intelligence, strong connectivity, diverse application scenarios, and data-driven service innovations. According to the International Energy Agency's“Global EV Outlook 2024,” global demand for electric vehicles is expected to continue growing strongly over the next decade, reaching 17 million units by 2024. With increasing consumer recognition and demand for electrification and intelligent technologies, the global automotive industry urgently needs deep collaborative innovation to support this transformation.

“Hong Kong is not only an 'International Financial Center' but has also been striving to become an 'International Innovation and Technology Hub' in recent years. We believe that Hong Kong is not only a bridge connecting Eastern and Western cultures but also a strategic support for our technology companies to build a global innovation platform,” said Fang Yunzhou, Founder and Chairman of NETA Auto,“In the face of the global automotive industry's transformation and upgrading needs, NETA Auto should take on the role of 'Chain leader' in the automotive industry chain, guiding the joint development of the entire industry chain, including complete vehicles, core components, and software and hardware. We aim to collaborate with ecosystem technology companies to create new productive forces for smart vehicles and venture into international markets together”.

Hozon New Energy Automobile's R&D Center in Hong Kong will gather top global talent, focusing on core technologies for new energy vehicles and driving innovations and breakthroughs in intelligent technology. This includes, but is not limited to, global market-oriented intelligent driving technology, natural language multi-lingual voice interaction technology, smart imaging, OTA software online updates, AI large models, in-car supercomputing platforms, and other intelligent vehicle technologies, as well as smart connectivity ecosystem applications and services. Leveraging Hong Kong's comprehensive financial system and extensive overseas network, the center will work with industry chain partners to promote deep collaboration and development in the global intelligent automotive industry chain, bringing smarter, more convenient, and environmentally friendly travel experiences to consumers worldwide.

At the Salon, numerous industry experts and scholars engaged in in-depth discussions on the intelligent development of new energy vehicles. The attendees shared the latest research findings and technology trends, providing valuable insights and recommendations for the intelligent development of Hong Kong and the global market. As a leader in the new energy vehicle industry, NETA Auto's active participation and contributions have undoubtedly added new momentum to the advancement of intelligent technology in Hong Kong.







From the opening of the store to receiving government support and now to the official establishment of the R&D center, Hong Kong will play a crucial role in the company's global strategy. It will act as a leader in technological innovation, taking on cutting-edge R&D tasks and collaborating closely with R&D centers around the world to drive rapid advancements in new energy vehicle technology. Additionally, the R&D center will actively integrate into Hong Kong's technology innovation ecosystem, working in-depth with local businesses, universities, and research institutions to advance Hong Kong's technological innovation and industrial upgrade. It will also facilitate integration with the domestic industry chain, supporting Hong Kong's“new industrialization” and exploring the limitless possibilities of new energy vehicle technology.

Under the guidance of the global market strategy of“deeply cultivating ASEAN, seizing the South American market, and developing the Middle East and Africa,” NETA Auto is accelerating its overseas market expansion, making significant progress in South America. The company has just successfully established a subsidiary in Brazil last month and rapidly launched its products this week. In 2025, NETA Auto plans to expand its global sales network further to cover 50 countries and regions and establish 500 overseas sales and service outlets. The establishment of this R&D Centre definitely pave a solid way to this vision.