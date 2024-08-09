Upgrading Firepower: Colombia’S Strategic Addition Of 1,414 New Mortars

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Colombian is on a mission to enhance its artillery capabilities by integrating 1,414 advanced 60mm command-type mortars into its forces.



This strategic upgrade, detailed by technical expert Alex Carrillo at Infodefensa , revolves around a request for quotation (RFQ) aiming to attract competitive bids under specification NTMD-0261.



The army's new artillery pieces must align with specific operational criteria:







Effective Range: They should deliver precision at approximately 1,700 meters.



Utility: Designed for close support, these mortars enhance squad-level tactics.



Weight Limit: Each unit should be no heavier than 6.8 kilograms, ensuring that a single soldier can operate it efficiently.



Structure: The design includes a barrel and base, set for operation by the soldier's foot, facilitating both direct and flat firing.

Firing Capacity: Operators will be able to execute up to 20 rounds per minute.



For years, the Colombian military has relied on the Israeli Soltam C-576 Command model, a cornerstone in its counter-insurgency efforts.Today's initiative to update these mortars is not just about keeping pace with technology but also about ensuring the reliability of the army's arsenal in both current and forthcoming missions.The new, lighter, and more adaptable mortars are pivotal for modern warfare, where speed and maneuverability play critical roles.Features like thermal mesh protectors boost both safety and performance, enabling troops to operate effectively under diverse conditions.Enhancing Tactical Flexibility and National DefenseThe rapid fire capability and direct shooting option significantly amplify tactical flexibility on the ground.The procurement process is thorough, with a focus on meeting both immediate and long-term operational demands.By specifying the use of domestically produced Indumil ammunition, the RFQ highlights Colombia's commitment to supporting local industry. This move also aligns with broader national defense objectives.By adopting these state-of-the-art mortars, the Colombian Army will significantly enhance its ground support capabilities. This improvement is vital for maintaining dominance in various operational environments.This move is part of a larger effort to modernize the military's equipment, ensuring it remains ready and resilient against evolving threats.This initiative reflects Colombia's proactive stance in updating its military assets, a critical move in bolstering national security and supporting local industries.Such advancements are essential for maintaining a robust defense posture in the face of ever-changing global security dynamics.