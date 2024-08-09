4 Killed, 24 Injured In Russian Strike On Shopping Mall In Donetsk: Zelensky
(MENAFN- IANS) Kiev, Aug 10 (IANS) At least four people were killed and 24 others injured in a Russian strike on a shopping mall in the Donetsk region on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Zelensky wrote in a Telegram post that a search and rescue operation is underway at the site in the town of Kostyantynivka, Xinhua news agency reported.
The Russian forces struck the mall during an attack on the town with barrel artillery, said regional governor Vadym Filashkin.
Police, rescuers and medics are working at the site of the attack, Filashkin added.
MENAFN09082024000231011071ID1108538694
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.