Florida's Stainless Steel Masters Celebrate 50 Years Of American Ingenuity

EmJac Industries marks 50 years of American craftsmanship, growing from a small startup to a trusted leader in custom stainless steel fabrication.

- David Dorta, President of EmJac IndustriesHIALEAH, FLORIDA, USA, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Florida's Stainless Steel Masters Celebrate 50 Years of American IngenuityEmJac Industries, a premier custom fabricator specializing in stainless steel, proudly celebrates its 50th anniversary of Made In America craftsmanship. Three Generations. Thousands of Promises Kept.Recalling the company's origins, Butch Dorta shares, "One early morning on my way to work, I called my wife and told her to put the house on the market because we were starting our own business. By the time I got home that afternoon, she had sold the house."EmJac has grown from a small startup into one of the most trusted names in custom fabrication in the US, weathering seven recessions, fluctuating raw material prices, and market changes. Over five decades, the company has dedicated resources to enhancing core efficiencies, fostering employee growth, and meeting evolving customer needs.The success of EmJac and its brands - Stainless Doors, TIECO, Harmonic Wine Displays, and Harmonic Water Features - stems from unwavering values: Ethics, Motivation, Justice, Accountability, and Commitment. EmJac's leadership, engineers, and fabrication teams bring decades of metal fabrication experience to every project."Steel bends. Our values don't. That's why we've kept growing for 50 years, and I aim to keep it that way," says David Dorta, President of EmJac Industries.EmJac provides stainless steel solutions for restaurants, hospitality, healthcare, education, entertainment venues, corporate offices, defense facilities, and beyond. EmJac's work is featured in projects for Disney, Apple, the NHL, The Ritz-Carlton, Hilton Hotels, Hard Rock Casino, Broward Health, SLS Hotels, Joey Restaurants, University of Miami, HCA Davie Hospital, and many others."Our clients know we'll back them up on tight deadlines and complex installations with high customization, safety, and performance demands," adds David Dorta. "They expect speed, precision, and full support from us, de-risking the stainless-steel facet of their big jobs."EmJac supports employee-led causes, striving to hire locally and offer long-term career opportunities. By fostering a learning environment, EmJac ensures extensive organizational knowledge at every project stage. With employees who have been with the company for over 40 years, EmJac fosters a culture of cooperation, diversity, and respect. Chris Fletcher, Director of Sales at Harmonic Wine Displays, led this year's Relay For Life North Broward, raising $100,000 to benefit cancer patients and their caregivers, honoring those fighting cancer and remembering those lost.Bill Ryan, Executive Vice President with over 30 years at EmJac, underscores the company's focus on continuous growth and improvement: "We've never stopped improving our engineering process, making it as efficient as possible while doing right by our employees and customers."EmJac Industries is proud to be part of the American family-owned small business legacy. Staying true to its core values, the company maintains its edge and believes that proximity to its customers will be key to its future success.For more information, visit EmJacIndustries.About EmJac IndustriesEmJac Industries - and its brands Stainless Doors, TIECO, Harmonic Wine Displays, and Harmonic Water Features - designs and builds custom stainless steel elements for food service consultants and designers, architects, interior designers, contractors, and project owners in the hospitality, medical, educational, corporate, and military sectors.Services and SpecialtiesCommercial Kitchens: High-performance, aesthetically elevated commercial kitchen design and fabricationStainless Steel Fabrication: Custom-designed stainless steel doors, frames, and to-order elementsHarmonic Wine Displays: Wine storage, display, and cooling solutions that protect products and create visual impactHarmonic Water Features: Eye-catching, precisely engineered water features for hospitality and retail environments

