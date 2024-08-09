Government Allocates UAH 2.6B To Chernihiv Region To Mitigate Impact Of War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This year, the Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 2.6 billion to the Chernihiv region to address the consequences of the war, including UAH 1.5 billion for the of fortifications.

Prime Denys Shmyhal announced this at an offsite meeting in the Chernihiv region, Ukrinform reports.

“This is the fifth offsite meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers that we are holding in the frontline regions. We see challenges and issues that need to be addressed promptly. Energy, demining, reconstruction, and, of course, security. The government is actively helping. This year alone, we have allocated UAH 2.6 billion to the Chernihiv region to eliminate the consequences of the war,” Shmyhal said.

According to him, UAH 1.5 billion of this amount was allocated for the construction of fortifications. Work in this area continues, "because high-quality defense structures mean the safety of our military, the safety of the region and the safety of our state," the Prime Minister emphasized.

Shmyhal noted that UAH 355 million had been allocated to the region from the fund for the elimination of the consequences of armed aggression for the repairs of social facilities and the reconstruction of a water pumping station.

In addition, over UAH 450 million in targeted subventions was allocated for the Chernihiv region. In particular, the government has allocated UAH 153 million to build bomb shelters in schools, and almost UAH 60 million to restore war-affected educational institutions.

Photo: Government portal