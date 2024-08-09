Rada Committee Endorses Bill On Civil Partnerships

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada's Committee on National Health, Healthcare, and Medical Services advised that the Parliament adopt at first reading the draft law on registered civil partnerships.

That's according to Committee member MP Dmytro Hurin, who delivered the news via X , Ukrinform reports.

"The National Committee today recommended that the draft law on registered partnerships (No. 9103 ) be adopted at first reading," he wrote.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the said draft law had been tabled in Parliament in March 2021.

The bill lays down a definition of a registered partnership that would be a registered family union of two adults of the same or different gender, based on mutual respect, mutual understanding, mutual support, mutual rights and obligations.

The draft law proposes to consolidate personal non-property rights and obligations of registered partners.

Also, the legislative initiative defines the subjects of registration; grounds and procedure for recognizing partnerships as invalid both by the government registry of civil status acts and in court, the legal consequences of invalidity, as well as the procedure for terminating a registered partnership.

The draft law clarifies that a registered partnership shall not equate to a marriage, and also that the two persons living as a family shall not be considered a registered partnership if the respective union has not been duly registered.

After state registration, partners acquire the status of close relatives, namely: a family member first degree of consanguinity in relation to each other, regardless of whether they actually reside together, running a joint household.

Partnerships shall be registered within 10 days from the date of application, while termination shall be allowed by both joint application and will of just one partner.