Tulsi Gabbard Placed On Quiet Skies Terror Watchlist, ACLJ Taking Legal Action

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) The American Center for Law & Justice (ACLJ) is taking action after whistleblowers report that the Security Administration (TSA) has once again overstepped its bounds, targeting former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, a member of ACLJ's Sekulow broadcast team, subjecting her to increased surveillance and placing her on a specialized terror watchlist.

"This alarming abuse of power represents yet another example of overreach and the erosion of our constitutional rights," says Jordan Sekulow, Executive Director at ACLJ. "We are preparing major legal action against the Biden-Harris Deep State over this unconstitutional targeting of an American for her political speech."

Gabbard is a combat veteran who has served our country honorably and still serves as an officer in the Army Reserves. Despite the fact that the military finds her fit to serve, whistleblowers report that she has been subjected to additional screening and harassment at airports across the nation. Several Federal Air Marshal whistleblowers have come forward alleging that she is currently enrolled in the TSA's "Quiet Skies" program. "Quiet Skies" is a TSA surveillance program with its own compartmentalized suspected terrorist watchlist. In the name of national security , "an individual is enrolled in the program without knowledge. Teams of Federal Air Marshals are assigned to individuals, following and tracking them from when they enter the airport and then on all their flights and transits until they reach their destination."

Under this program, which is supposed to be used for potential terrorist threats, these whistleblowers allege that she has two Explosive Detection Canine Teams, one Transportation Security Specialist (explosives), one plainclothes TSA Supervisor, and three Federal Air Marshals on every flight she boards. Gabbard has also been subjected to extensive additional searches every time she flies, had her bags searched, and had TSA agents intrusively go through her clothes – including being subjected to Quad S advanced screenings on all flights.

"Tulsi Gabbard was widely credited with having sunk Kamala Harris' presidential hopes in the last presidential primary debates, and now she is apparently a target of the Biden-Harris Administration as Harris receives her party's nomination for President," says Sekulow. "It's political targeting and weaponization of the government, the likes of which we have not seen since the IRS Tea Party targeting scandal of the Obama-Biden years. And at the outset, this time it appears far worse."

Adds Sekulow: "Our Founding Fathers enshrined freedom of speech and protection from unreasonable searches in the Constitution for a reason. They knew the dangers of an unchecked government trampling on civil liberties. The Biden-Harris TSA's apparent retaliation for Gabbard's political activity is not just an affront to her rights but also to the rights of all Americans."

The ACLJ is launching a multi-pronged legal effort not only to defend Gabbard but to defeat the weaponization of government against conservatives, our military, and the free speech of all Americans once and for all. The ACLJ is preparing to submit Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests to the TSA, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Justice, and the FBI, demanding answers about how and why Gabbard has been unconstitutionally targeted.

In these Privacy Act and FOIA requests, The ACLJ is demanding all Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and TSA communication records connected to targeting Gabbard with these surveillance programs, and demanding all their communications with the White House, the FBI, and Department of Justice (DOJ) officials.

"Targeted retaliation against a political rival is unacceptable and unconstitutional, and the American people deserve answers as to how it could ever occur," says Sekulow. "It must be stopped. Period. We are exploring all legal options as we prepare our first round of FOIAs and lawsuits."

