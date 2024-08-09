Good Greek Moving & Storage Named Official Movers Of UCF Athletics In New Multi-Year Partnership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Through this five-year partnership, Good Greek will oversee the critical of equipment to all away games. This support will be especially vital for teams like UCF during high-stakes matchups in the NCAA Big 12 Conference, as well as championships and bowl games, ensuring the Knights have dependable and professional backing throughout the season.

"We are proud to partner with UCF Athletics and support the Knights across all sports," said Good Greek Moving & Storage and Good Greek Relocation Systems Founder and CEO Spero Georgedakis. "This collaboration goes beyond just moving – it's about becoming an integral part of the UCF & Orlando community and playing a role in the university's success both on and off the field."

In addition to managing UCF Footballs' equipment logistics, Good Greek will sponsor all Knights athletics teams and hold exclusive rights within the moving category. The partnership includes prominent Good Greek branding at UCF home football games and other athletic events. Additionally, the university's students, alumni and staff will benefit from exclusive moving discounts, making Good Greek's top-tier services more accessible to Knight Nation, one of the country's largest and most passionate fan bases.

"We're excited to partner with Good Greek Moving & Storage as UCF Athletics' official mover," said UCF Vice President and Director of Athletics Terry Mohajir. "They are one of the most respected and trusted names in the moving industry and we're looking forward to a long and successful business partnership."

This new partnership with UCF Athletics, alongside existing collaborations with Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride, Orlando Magic, Solar Bears, and Lakeland Flying Tigers, highlights Good Greek Moving & Storage's commitment to community engagement and excellence. By partnering with 18 professional and collegiate teams across Florida, Good Greek continues to solidify its role as a trusted community member, contributing to the well-being of Orlando and beyond. Just as these teams create lifelong fans, Good Greek strives to create lifelong customers, guided by the shared values of Honor, Faith, Strength and Courage-the four pillars of the Good Greek Way.

ABOUT GOOD GREEK

The American Trucking Associations named Good Greek Mover of the Year in 2024 and is the World's First and Only Total Relocation Company. Good Greek Relocation Systems offers Realty Services, Insurance and Title Services, Junk and Debris Removal, Auto Transport, and of course, Moving and Storage. For over 25 years, the Good Greek, Spero Georgedakis, has provided game changing services in South Florida. Credited with revolutionizing the perception of the industry, Spero and his team promise to provide the "Best Move Ever" - putting respect for the client and customer service first. Headquartered in South Florida with locations throughout the state, Good Greek is the Official Movers of Orlando City SC, Orlando Pride, Orlando Magic, Orlando Solar Bears, Miami HEAT, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Rowdies, Inter Miami CF, University of Central Florida, University of Miami Hurricanes, Florida International University Golden Panthers, Florida Atlantic University Owls, and the University of Florida Gators. Good Greek also is partnered with Lakeland Flying Tigers, JetBlue Park in Fort Myers (the spring training home of the Boston Red Sox) and Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter (the spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals).

