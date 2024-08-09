WVU Medicine To Host Brain-Machine Interface (BMI) Summit Charting The Future Of Neurotechnology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading Neuroscientists, Technologists, Regulators, and Venture Capitalists Convening in West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- West Virginia University (WVU) will host an international gathering of scientists, engineers, researchers, physicians, and leaders at the Brain-Machine Interface (BMI) Summit this coming weekend. Organized by Dr. Peter Konrad

of WVU Medicine and Dr. Jose "Pepe" Contreras-Vidal of the University of Houston, the event is a key component of the National Science Foundation's (NSF) Industry-University Cooperative Research Centers (IUCRC).

The conference aims to advance the accessibility and sustainability of BMI technologies for patients with neurological conditions by underscoring the need for increased collaboration across industry, government, and university systems.

The BMI Summit will feature presentations and panel discussions with prominent figures from the FDA, NIH, NSF, and VA, alongside industry leaders from companies including Blackrock Neurotech , Precision Neuroscience , and Synchron . Three pioneering patients – Ian Burkhardt, Nathan Copeland, and Jen French – who have been at the forefront of BMI device trials, demonstrating the transformative potential of these technologies will be sharing their crucial patient perspective for those dealing with disabling conditions like paralysis, stroke, speech loss, vision loss, pain, and brain injury.

"For 20 years, we've seen incredible advancements in BMI technology, but the journey from laboratory to bedside has too often been slow and fragmented," said Dr. Konrad. "This summit is about changing that trajectory and delving beyond established science and technology to focus on transforming innovative research into real-world applications."

Ben Rapoport, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer at Precision Neuroscience, emphasized, "The innovations happening in neurotechnology today are not just incremental-they're potentially transformative. This gathering is about harnessing those innovations and turning them into scalable, clinically viable solutions. It's a crucial step in making the science of today the standard of care tomorrow."

Prior to the weekend's agenda, the initial two days (August 8-9) are dedicated to a closed, invite-only session for members of the NSF research consortium, composed of five universities: University of Houston, Arizona State University, West Virginia University, University of Maryland Baltimore County, and Georgia Tech.

"We're not here to discuss what's possible; we're here to determine how we can make it happen," continued Dr. Konrad.

Following the conference, a comprehensive white paper will be produced outlining actionable steps for advancing BMI technologies from experimental phases to widespread clinical use.

"This summit covers critical topics that ensure the future of neurotechnology," said Rob Franklin , Senior VP of Brain-Computer Interface at Blackrock Neurotech. "The collaborative efforts of leading researchers, industry experts, and regulatory bodies are essential to safely and effectively push the boundaries of what's possible and bring innovative solutions to those who need them most. By working together, we can accelerate the development and deployment of BMI technologies, ultimately improving the quality of life for countless individuals and their families."

Event Details:



Date: August 10-11, 2024

Location: Marriott, Morgantown, WV

Website: Registration: Required, with applicable fees

About the West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute

The WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute (RNI) is a comprehensive multidisciplinary patient care, education, and research institute providing neurological and mental healthcare for 275,000 patients annually. The 250 physicians and scientists of the RNI improve lives by pioneering advances in neuroscience, brain health, and therapeutics. The RNI team uses the latest technologies with academic, government, and industry partners to make tangible progress to combat public health challenges ranging from addiction to Alzheimer's disease. For more information about the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute, visit WVUMedicine/RNI.

Media Contact:

Kate Salo, 215-806-9332 or [email protected]

