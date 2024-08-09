Paris Olympics Boxing: Qian Li From China Vs. Atheyna Bylon From Panama Saturday For The Gold Medal

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) “Thank you, my Lord Jesus. Insist, persist and never give up.” This is part of the message shared on social by Panamanian boxer Atheyna Bylon, after defeating Cindy Ngamba by decision yesterday, Thursday, thus qualifying for her first final in the Olympic Games in the 75 kilogram category.

“I love you, Panama. Every sacrifice has its reward,” continued the message, which has received thousands of congratulations. The achievements of Atheyna Bylon in Paris 2024, originally from the San Miguelito district, have been one of the most notable news stories of recent days.

Artists, athletes and sports federations have reacted to their successful participation.

At 35 years of age, Bylon, a Panama Policewoman, has secured Panama's first medal at these Olympic Games, becoming the first Panamanian woman to win an Olympic bronze medal.

In the final of this sporting event, Bylon will face the Chinese Li Qian, 34 years old for the gold medal. The fight is scheduled for this August 10 at 3:34 p.m.