40K Worshipers Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem, Aug. 9 (Petra)-- Thousands of worshipers performed Friday prayers today at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied city of Jerusalem. The Israeli forces have placed tight military controls on the gates and entrances leading to the Old City.In a statement, the Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem estimated that approximately 40,000 worshipers performed Friday prayer and the prayer for the absent for the martyrs at the Mosque.The occupying forces stopped worshipers and placed limitations on their access, particularly for young males, by erecting several iron barricades in the city's streets, the Old City neighborhood, and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.