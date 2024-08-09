Errant E-Bike Riders Pose Safety Threat On Doha Roads

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Despite repeated warning and advice, some e-bike users flout safety norms posing serious safety risks and inconvenience to pedestrians and motorists. While e-scooters and e-bikes have become popular in and around Doha and most of the users ride safely, the errant few are causing concern.

The of Interior (MoI) has issued a set of rules and regulations for e-scooter riders, urging to abide by them to avert accidents.“Use a dedicated cycle path. Always ride on the right side of the road. Wear a helmet and reflective cloth. Use fixed front and rear lights,” a MoI advisory says while adding that following traffic rules while riding bicycles helps prevent traffic accidents and contributes to achieving safety and security standards.

“Apart from the directions from the authorities, many groups are actively involved in raising awareness. Unfortunately, these are ignored by some riders. They use mobile phones while riding and don't wear proper helmets. Also, heavy objects are carried on the scooters in violation of the rules,” a Doha resident told Gulf Times.

“Many tend to ride on the wrong path and direction without lights or reflective clothes. The case is worst on the inner roads where the speedy riders cause difficulties. The grim scenario leaves vehicle drivers panicking sometimes and causes inconveniences for pedestrians,” he added.

Earlier, First Lt Hamad Salem al-Nahab, Awareness Officer at the General Directorate of Traffic, urged riders not to carry other people or heavy objects that may cause an imbalance in the electric scooter.“Don't ride in groups or close distances between other scooters. This is to avoid accidents,” the MoI official said while talking to Al Rayyan TV. He also called for adhering to the guidelines and urged not to use the pedestrian paths in public places.“Ensure the safety and readiness of the scooter, in terms of tires, chassis, brakes, and lighting in the front and back,” he said.

As per the rules, if an e-scooter rider causes an accident, the rider is responsible for the damages to the second party. Hamad Medical Corporation has also found a number of accidents involving e-scooters and advised the public to ride in a safe manner.

