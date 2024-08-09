Stuart Weitzman Announces Bold Movers Grant Recipients In Partnership With Vital Voices

MENAFN - 3BL) As part of Tapestry's house of brands, Stuart Weitzman is committed to driving change on pressing global social issues. For 30 years, the brand has been celebrating the strength of women, seeking to inspire their confidence and empower them to be bold. And now, there's never been a more important time to stand strong as a woman.

Earlier this week, Stuart Weitzman announced the recipients of its Bold Movers Grant, created in continued partnership with nonprofit Vital Voices Global Partnership. The grant is part of the brand's Bold Movers: Investing in Women Working Towards Gender Equity program dedicated to advancing inclusive workplace initiatives for working mothers and caregivers. The recipients were each awarded a grant, on behalf of the Tapestry Foundation, to help further their respective projects focused on empowering working mothers and caregivers in their communities and beyond. They include:

Janitza Vasquez, Founder & Executive Director of One Happy Mama

One Happy Mama is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering and supporting young mothers to help them pursue their career ambitions, as well as obtain financial literacy, academic success and more. The grant funds will go towards developing“The Mama Tribe,” a 10-month mentoring program that provides comprehensive support and resources to young mothers in the Greater New Orleans region to help them focus on their educational and professional goals while nurturing their families.

Laneceya Russ-Martin, Executive Director of March for Moms

March for Moms isan organization that partners with national and grassroots organizations to urge American leaders and policymakers to help ensure moms, birthing people and families get the support and care they deserve. Using the grant funds, Lanecya plans to update the“Empowering Caregivers: Advocating for Policies to Support Work-Life Balance Guide” to provide working caregivers with the knowledge, skills and resources to advocate for policies that address their challenges and enable them to fulfill their dual roles as caregivers and employees.

Michaela Ayers, Facilitator of Black Her Stories

Black Her Stories is a dynamic project that celebrates the leadership and contributions of Black women throughout history and in modern times. Michaela plans to use the grant funding to expand Black Her Stories by producing live storytelling events that focus on well-being, health equity and increasing the visibility of Black women leaders. The intentional gatherings will also include a creative wellness workshop to provide a space for Black caregivers to rest, reset and receive care.

Shivani Parikh, Executive Director of South Asian Legal Defense Fund

The South Asian Legal Defense Fund is an organization that supports the rights of South Asian women, including caregivers and working mothers. It also supports the intersectional ways in which South Asian caregivers and working mothers are adversely affected by unequal pay, poor maternity leave policies and the nature of their work. Shivani will direct the grant funding towards propelling The EmpowerHer Conference forward with the goal of expanding South Asian working mothers and caregivers' access to resources and support networks, enable them to advocate for policy changes and foster community solidarity, as well as empower individual caregivers to achieve economic independence and professional fulfillment.

Learn more about the Bold Movers grant recipients here .