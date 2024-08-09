Virginia's Gateway Region Heralds Two State Grants For Site Readiness Totaling $11.5 Million

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sussex Green Enterprise Park and Prince George Crosspointe Logistics Centre Receive State Funds

- Keith Boswell, President and CEO, Virginia's Gateway Region

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA, USA, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Virginia's Gateway Region today announced that two localities in its regional economic development footprint have received major grants from the Virginia Business Ready Sites Program , administered by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP). Sussex County will receive a $1.5 million grant for its Sussex Green Enterprise Park. Prince George County will receive $10 million for its Crosspointe Logistics Centre. The Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin made the announcement.

“This announcement reaffirms that Virginia's Gateway Region is blessed with developable land, and we stand ready to receive economic development projects from small to large,” said Keith Boswell, President and CEO of Virginia's Gateway Region Economic Development Organization.“We are delighted that two of our signature properties have been awarded funding to make them even more competitive. We deeply appreciate the attention paid to the region by Governor Youngkin's office and the VEDP and we are excited to market two of the Commonwealth's most attractive sites to prospects.”

Sussex Green Enterprise Park, an innovative and visionary economic development initiative, is composed of 1,130 acres nestled in Sussex County off Rt. 460. It includes four defined zones for a variety of potential industrial users. With 647 acres adjacent to the Norfolk Southern Rail line, there is ample flexibility to design and build facilities that meet a company's specific rail-oriented needs. Also, the site is conveniently located about an hour from the Port of Virginia in Norfolk.

Crosspointe Logistics Center is a former state of the art aircraft manufacturing campus proximately located along the I-95 corridor with immediate access to interstate 85, 95 and 295. The 292,000 square feet manufacturing building features abundant electrical infrastructure for conducting immediate business. The building sits amongst a 900-acre parcel which provides millions of square feet of future industrial development. Development plans are already underway for a 7-building industrial campus consisting of 3.3 million square feet of newly constructed Class A manufacturing & distribution facilities.

“Sussex County is thrilled to be awarded another round of funding from the Commonwealth of Virginia!” said the Honorable Wayne O. Jones, Chairman of the Sussex County Board of Supervisors.“This award underscores what we already know locally: there's tremendous opportunity in Sussex County and Sussex Green Enterprise Park – one of the few large rail-served sites in Virginia. As our local motto states, we're 'Rooted in the Past...Growing for the Future', and this award marks another noteworthy chapter in Sussex County's journey towards a prosperous and sustainable future. On behalf of our citizens, thank you for investing in us!”

“We are honored to receive the $10 million Virginia Ready Sites Grant from Governor Youngkin for Crosspointe Logistics Centre,” said the Honorable T.J. Webb, Chairman of the Prince George County Board Supervisors.“By enhancing our ability to attract major employers, this grant will lead to more job opportunities and economic growth, directly benefiting our community.”

Administered by VEDP, this discretionary program partners with localities, utilities, and state agencies to fund infrastructure improvements that build operations-ready sites for employers and manufacturers ready to expand in the Commonwealth.

In addition to developing project-ready sites, the program assembles permits and approvals to make way for a smooth construction process. VBRSP identifies, assesses, and improves industrial sites with at least 100 contiguous, developable acres, or 50 acres in the western part of the Commonwealth and in areas with other qualifying conditions.

