Productive Dentist Academy Announces Formation Of Strategic Alliance With Glidewell

- PDA Co-founder Dr. Bruce B. BairdANACORTES, WA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Productive Dentist Academy (PDA) , the nation's leading dental consulting and marketing firm, is thrilled to announce a strategic alliance with Glidewell, the largest full-service dental laboratory in North America, and a leading provider of dental products. This partnership aims to elevate the quality of dental care by providing top-tier dental restorations and cutting-edge solutions to dental professionals nationwide.“Productive Dentist Academy is committed to empowering dentists to achieve excellence in their practices,” says PDA Co-founder Dr. Bruce B. Baird.“Our alliance with Glidewell underscores our dedication to offering the best resources and technologies to our clients, ensuring they can deliver exceptional care to their patients.”Glidewell, renowned for its innovation and high-quality dental restorations, offers a comprehensive range of products and services designed to meet the diverse needs of dental professionals. With a focus on enhancing patient outcomes and practice efficiency, Glidewell provides solutions that integrate seamlessly with PDA's mission of building Investment Grade PracticesTM.“We are excited to collaborate with Productive Dentist Academy to support dentists in delivering superior care,” says Glidewell's Chief Growth Officer Rob Brenneise.“By combining our expertise in dental restorations with PDA's exceptional consulting and marketing services, we aim to set new standards in the dental profession.”Through this alliance, PDA clients will benefit from Glidewell's extensive portfolio of dental products, including crowns, bridges, implants, and digital dentistry. This partnership will also facilitate educational initiatives and training programs to help dental professionals stay at the forefront of industry advancements.“Partnering with Glidewell allows us to bring unparalleled value to our clients,” says PDA Co-founder and CEO Dr. Victoria Peterson.“Together, we are dedicated to fostering innovation and excellence in dental practices, ultimately benefiting both dentists and their patients.”For more information about Productive Dentist Academy , visit , and for more information about Glidewell , visit .About Productive Dentist AcademyProductive Dentist Academy (PDA) is an award-winning dental business and marketing consulting firm based in Anacortes, WA. At PDA, we know independent dentists are uncertain about the future of private practice and are concerned there may be no other option than to sell to a dental service organization (DSO). That's why PDA built the Investment Grade PracticeTM platform to be the advocate and level the playing field so independent dentists can optimize profitability, improve patient experience, and align teams to the dentist's core vision. Founded in 2004, employee-owned PDA empowers thousands of dentists internationally so they can make confident decisions as a leader, re-engage their passion, and achieve financial and personal satisfaction. For more information, call 800-757-6077, email ..., or visit .About GlidewellGlidewell, based in Newport Beach, California, is an industry-leading provider of custom laboratory services, innovative technology and continuing education to dental professionals nationwide. For more information, please visit .

