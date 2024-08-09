Afghan Refugees Report Closure Of Girls' School In Islamabad, Pakistan

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Reports indicate that an Afghan girls' school in Islamabad has been shut down due to a lack of funding.

According to the Afghan refugees, the Aftab School, which had been operational since early 2023, has ceased its activities.

Officials from Aftab School reported that during its nearly 18 months of operation, the school had enrolled over 400 girls who were deprived of education, following the curriculum of the previous Afghan government.

Seyed Qasem Hashemi, the founder of Aftab School, stated that the school, which was established with support from some Afghan benefactors living in Western countries and his own investment, had to close due to a shortage of funds. He mentioned that the closure has left more than 400 Afghan girls in Islamabad without access to education.

The founder, Mr. Hashemi, also added that he had repeatedly sought assistance from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and UNICEF to continue the school's operations. However, these organizations did not offer support.

Mr. Hashemi explained that many Afghans had migrated to Pakistan due to educational restrictions for girls in Afghanistan. He stated that the Aftab School was established to continue the education of girls who were denied schooling by the Taliban.

Some Afghan families in Islamabad expressed concern over the school's closure, saying that once again, their daughters are being deprived of education. These families noted that the Aftab School was built in a crowded area of Afghan refugees in Islamabad, and many families sent their daughters there because it was free and followed the Afghan curriculum.

Meanwhile, some Afghan refugees in Islamabad have called on the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and other child and refugee support organizations to provide educational opportunities for their daughters.

The situation for Afghan refugees in Pakistan and Iran is increasingly dire, with many lacking access to essential services such as education, healthcare, and work opportunities. Amid forced deportations back to Afghanistan, where the situation remains perilous, these refugees find themselves in a desperate struggle for survival.

In both Pakistan and Iran, Afghan refugees face significant barriers to integrating into society. The lack of access to education, especially for girls, and restricted healthcare and employment opportunities are pushing these communities further into poverty and vulnerability.

The international community is urged to address these pressing humanitarian needs and support Afghan refugees in securing a safer, more stable future.

