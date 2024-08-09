Brazil’S Retail Sales Dip In July, Revealing Mixed Sector Performance

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) July kicked off the second half of the year with a slight retreat in retail activity, according to the Stone Economic Activity Index.



The recorded a 1% decrease from June, highlighting a nuanced landscape within the retail sector, based on data from the 19th edition of the survey released this Friday.



Among the six sectors examined-conducted by the services and company in collaboration with the Propague Institute -four experienced monthly gains.



The materials sector led with a 1.5% increase. This was followed by furniture and appliances, which saw a rise of 1.2%.



Books, newspapers, magazines, and stationery saw a modest uptick of 0.5%, while textiles, clothing, and footwear increased by 0.4%.







Conversely, the two sectors faced declines. The most significant drop was in hypermarkets, supermarkets, food products, beverages, and tobacco, which fell by 5.8%. Pharmaceutical goods also saw a decrease, down by 1.2%.



Matheus Calvelli, a data scientist and economic researcher at Stone, pointed out that despite the monthly dip, retail performance has improved compared to the same period last year.



However, the margin of improvement has been narrowing with the most recent data. This trend is expected, given the stronger performance in the second half of 2023 compared to the first.

Regional Retail Performance

Calvelli cautioned against drawing hasty conclusions from the monthly data, suggesting the need for more information to confirm a potential shift from stability to decline.



Regionally, the survey highlighted varying performance across states. Amazonas (9.3%), Roraima (8.6%), Rio Grande do Sul (4.3%), and Maranhão (3.9%) showed notable annual gains.



In contrast, twenty-two states reported year-over-year declines, with Rhode Island experiencing the steepest drop at -11.5%.



Other significant decreases were recorded in Tocantins (-6.7%), Acre (-5.8%), and Mato Grosso (-5.6%).



These mixed results underscore the complex dynamics at play in the retail sector. They reflect both opportunities and challenges across different regions and segments.



The data illustrates the critical need for retailers to adapt and strategize based on these fluctuating trends. This approach will help them capitalize on potential growth areas and mitigate losses in declining segments.

