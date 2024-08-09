Chang Robotics Announces Goeco, A Green Technology Poised To End 'Forever Chemicals'

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) -New uses small concentrations of compostable graphene oxide as a barrier to oils and moisture for food packaging, paper plates, straws, cups, and utensils-

EVANSTON, Ill., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The contamination and risks from microplastic particles and PFAs (poly-fluoroalkyl substances) in America's food may soon become a thing of the past, thanks to a joint venture between Northwestern University's INVO Lab and engineering firm Chang Robotics . The newest initiative to emerge from the company's IP Studio, GOEcoTM,

is a scientific breakthrough that infuses microscopic amounts of graphene oxide into paper products or any compostable barrier property. The first objective of GOEco is to replace the pervasive use of plastics in food packaging, paper plates, and disposable utensils.

As recently reported in SmartTechDaily , experts are increasingly alarmed about the dangers of "forever chemicals" -- the microplastic particles and PFAs (poly-fluoroalkyl substances) that have been proven to accumulate in our bodies and our food supplies such as the fish we consume. Consumer protection agencies are increasingly pressing suppliers to keep PFA substances out of our environment, away from our clothing, and out of our bodies.

"The technology behind GOEco is a breakthrough that could impact not only our food supply but our health."

However, a patent-pending innovation from Northwestern University's INVO Lab and Chang Robotics will make disposable tableware much more environmentally friendly by infusing paper packaging and other barrier materials with small amounts of graphene oxide, a naturally occurring nanomaterial comprised of carbon with some oxygen and OH ions. Through a development initiative by Dr. SonBinh Nguyen

of Northwestern University and Dr. Tim Wei ,

a former dean of engineering at a Big 10 university, the company discovered how to formulate and manufacture graphene oxide and tested its use on disposable tableware with the goal of becoming the leading sustainable replacement for plastic packaging.

"The technology behind GOEco is a breakthrough that could impact not only our food supply but could play a critical role in protecting our reproductive ability and substantially increasing our health," said Chang Robotics CEO Matthew Chang.

Interestingly, the testing also shows the new packaging to be highly superior to plastic in maintaining food freshness as it inhibits the transfer of moisture, oil, or gases between the food and the surrounding environment.



Next Steps

According to Dr. Wei and Chang Robotics, the company's own laboratory testing and review of scientific literature are pointing to the safety and sustainability of the company's implementation. The company is working with industry partners to pursue regulatory evaluations to determine and document the safety of graphene oxide for food packaging use and obtain FDA approvals. The company is welcoming commercial partnerships in the advancement of this discovery.

About Chang Robotics

Chang Robotics ,

a dba of Chang Industrial, is an engineering firm that specializes in advanced manufacturing, collaborative robotics, and disruptive automation. Chang Industrial seeks to revolutionize supply chain automation and improve workforce productivity through human-focused robotic implementations and autonomous systems. We create future-facing technology road maps that help companies of all sizes to advance their technology initiatives. Chang Industrial has received numerous awards and experienced rapid growth since its founding in 2017 and was named a Top 10 Global Supply Chain Leader by IE Magazine in 2022. For more information, visit

ChangRobotics

on

LinkedIn .

