عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President: Invitation Of Azerbaijan To Meetings Of Heads Of State Of Central Asia Testifies To Fraternal Ties Between Our Countries

President: Invitation Of Azerbaijan To Meetings Of Heads Of State Of Central Asia Testifies To Fraternal Ties Between Our Countries


8/9/2024 7:16:46 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The invitation of Azerbaijan to the meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia testifies to the friendly and fraternal ties and evolving cooperation between our countries,” Azernews reports, citing President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the Republic of Azerbaijan in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

“This is my 16th visit to Central Asian countries in the last two years. During this time, my colleagues from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have visited Azerbaijan 15 times in total,” the head of state emphasized.

MENAFN09082024000195011045ID1108537053


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search