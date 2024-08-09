President: Invitation Of Azerbaijan To Meetings Of Heads Of State Of Central Asia Testifies To Fraternal Ties Between Our Countries
“The invitation of Azerbaijan to the meetings of the Heads of
State of Central Asia testifies to the friendly and fraternal ties
and evolving cooperation between our countries,”
Azernews reports, citing President Ilham Aliyev as
he addressed the meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and
the Republic of Azerbaijan in Astana, the capital of
Kazakhstan.
“This is my 16th visit to Central Asian countries in the last
two years. During this time, my colleagues from Kazakhstan,
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have visited Azerbaijan 15
times in total,” the head of state emphasized.
