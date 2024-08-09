Business Awards UK 2024 Sports And Leisure Awards Winners And Finalists Announced

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Discover some of the UKs sports, and wellness leaders for 2024

HALIFAX, UK, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Business Awards UK proudly announces the winners and finalists of the 2024 Sports and Leisure Awards , recognising the exceptional contributions and achievements in the UK's sports and leisure sector. This year's accolades highlight the innovative practices, dedication, and excellence of individuals and organisations committed to advancing health, fitness, and community well-being.Business Awards UK 2024 Sports and Leisure Awards Winners- Lewis Paris, Lewis Paris Fitness - Sports Coach of the Year- NBS Injury Clinic Ltd - Health and Wellness Spa of the Year- Sabreen Qureshi-Hitchens, Active Physio Clinics - Sports Physiotherapist of the Year- City Gongfu - Martial Arts Club of the Year- Michelle Sidwell Academy of Dance - Dance Studio of the Year- Torbay Golf Centre - Golf Club of the Year- Proaction Martial Arts - Sports Community Initiative of the Year- Godswill Ejiogu, Will Power Fitness London - Personal Trainer of the Year- Coach House Fitness - Fitness Instructor of the Year- THELEO LTD - Sports and Leisure Facility of the Year- Cucumber Fields - Yoga Studio of the Year- TS Personal Training - Gym of the YearBusiness Awards UK 2024 Sports and Leisure Awards Finalists- Lewis Paris, Lewis Paris Fitness - Personal Trainer of the Year- House of Leyla - Yoga Studio of the Year- VORTEX Martial Arts - Martial Arts Club of the Year- Nathan Benjamin-Smith, NBS Injury Clinic Ltd - Sports Physiotherapist of the Year- Torbay Golf Centre - Sports Coach of the Year- Godswill Ejiogu, Will Power Fitness London - Fitness Instructor of the Year- Samantha's School of Dance – SSD - Dance Studio of the Year- MSC FITNESS LTD - Sports and Leisure Facility of the Year- Hywel Griffiths, Therapyworks Ltd - Sports Physiotherapist of the Year- Madeleine Scott Yoga - Yoga Studio of the Year- THELEO LTD - Health and Wellness Spa of the Year- Endurance Martial Arts Academy - Sports and Leisure Facility of the Year- Freedom Dance Studios - Dance Studio of the Year- Aristos Fitness - Gym of the Year- GR Martial Arts - Martial Arts Club of the Year- Owsten Hall - Golf Club of the Year- House of Leyla - Health and Wellness Spa of the Year- MSC FITNESS LTD - Sports Community Initiative of the Year- Creativity, Community and Dedication in Sports and LeisureThe 2024 Sports and Leisure Awards highlight the incredible contributions of individuals and organisations dedicated to improving physical health and community well-being. This year's winners and finalists have impressed with their creative programs, active community involvement, and high standards of excellence within the sports and leisure industry.Their diverse accomplishments range from cutting-edge physiotherapy methods that transform recovery and performance, to vibrant community sports projects that unite people and foster a sense of belonging. These dedicated professionals and organisations have excelled not only in their specific areas but also in promoting healthy, active lifestyles and strengthening community connections.Business Awards UK congratulates these exceptional winners and finalists for their meaningful impact on the sports and leisure sector. Their achievements underscore the significant role that passion and innovation play in advancing health and well-being, offering a source of inspiration for all.For more information about the 2024 Sports and Leisure Awards and the outstanding contributions of the winners and finalists, please contact Business Awards UK.

