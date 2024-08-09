Even More To Explore With All-New DSS Adventures And Last Chances To Experience Amazing Pocket-Friendly Fun This Summer

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Foodies can save big at top restaurants across Dubai with the final weekend of Sizzling Summer Eats and to secure seats for the upcoming Summer Restaurant Week

Thousands of dirhams to be won with Modesh Scholarships , Back to School raffle , and DSS Surprise Prize Competition

Brand-new calendar of summer sales promise exclusive savings on Back to School essentials , premium jewellery , and travel experiences starting this weekend

Roxy Cinemas unveils thrilling new movie experiences for film buffs, including competitions, workshops, kids zones , and much more

Plus, last weekend to experience the fun and thrills at the free-to-enter Modesh World

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 9 August 2024: The seventh weekend of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2024 is bringing friends, families, and couples thousands more ways to enjoy exciting experiences and create unforgettable summer memories with a packed programme of endless fun around the city at pocket-friendly prices.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) , incredible value-driven offers, promotions, and exclusive savings throughout DSS continue to bring residents and visitors the best-priced fun this weekend and all summer long.

There's endless joy and excitement to be found with mega raffles and competitions, incredible foodie experiences, unmissable retail discounts, movie-themed fun and prizes at Roxy Cinemas, unbeatable offers on staycations, kids-go-free deals at attractions and hotels, and much more.

EXCITING SUMMER PRIZES

Dubai's favourite character Modesh has unveiled incredible educational grants worth a total of AED 500,000 as part of an exciting line-up of DSS surprises this year. 25 lucky winners can walk away with AED 20,000 each with the Modesh Scholarship until 29 August. Shoppers simply need to spend AED 200 or more at participating malls including Ibn Battuta Mall, Circle Mall, and several other participating Nakheel Pavilions.

The new school term could be the most memorable one yet with the all-new Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) Back to School Raffle campaign, giving away prizes worth AED 100,000. A total of 20 lucky winners will each bag a cash prize worth AED 5,000. Shoppers can enter until 28 August by simply spending AED 200 at 18 participating malls across the city, including Al Ghurair Centre, Arabian Center, Century Mall, Dubai Festival Plaza, Silicon Central Mall, Times Square Centre, and many more. The final draw will be hosted on 29 August.

Plus, everyone across the city can get rewarded for keeping up to date on all the DSS news on the Dubai Summer Surprises website. The DSS Surprise Prize Competition brings a thrilling chance to win an exciting prize worth a whopping AED 20,000 by simply registering on the DSS website.

DELECTABLE FOODIE EXPERIENCES

Calling all foodies: it's the final weekend to enjoy delicious discounts at more than 100 leading family-friendly restaurants across Dubai with Sizzling Summer Eats , in partnership with Zomato .

Diners have just a few more days to save up to 30 per cent until 15 August. Tables of two can enjoy 20 per cent off their bill, while larger groups can take advantage of discounts rising up to 30 per cent for up to four or more diners . The full list of participating restaurants can be viewed on Zomato.

Plenty more gastronomy experiences await throughout the remainder of DSS, with the highly anticipated return of Summer Restaurant Week from 23 August to 1 September. Available to exclusively book via OpenTable, the incredibly popular dining promotion offers friends, families, couples, and colleagues the chance to savour some of the finest flavours in the city at over 60 top dining destinations without breaking the bank. For a limited time only, specially curated signature set menus for breakfast, lunch, and dinner will offer gastronomic excellence at astonishingly affordable prices - across an exceptional selection of casual eateries, homegrown concepts, and internationally acclaimed restaurants.

SHOPPING PROMOTIONS

Great retail offers at big name brands bring endless ways for everyone to save big this summer, as part of the DSS Sales Season . The perfect way to find the best items at pocket-friendly prices with discounts of up to 75 per cent across more than 800 brands at over 3,500 outlets in Dubai. Savvy shoppers looking to get a head-start on school essentials for the new term can look out for incredible Back to School sales at leading stores citywide this summer. Families can get set for the new term with the best tech at great prices at Jumbo, Sharaf DG, and Emax, while special deals and incredible discounts are available across everything from trendy new clothes and shoes to savvy backpacks and other school essentials.

Only for this weekend, Sparkling Jewels Week with Damas is bringing jewellery fans amazing chances to win two diamond jewellery sets from the enchanting Damas Aerial Collection this DSS. Spends of AED 500 or more until 11 August automatically enters shoppers into the raffle draw. There are also huge savings of 30-70 percent across a large selection of diamond and pearl jewellery, while every spend of AED 3,000 gives customers a guaranteed gift voucher of AED 300.

Until 31 August, a brand-new Emirates Skywards Everyday Promotion is bringing shoppers the chance to win up to 1 Million Skywards Miles by spending just AED 50 at Skywards Everyday partner outlets. Extra Skywards miles can be earned when paying with an Emirates Skywards Credit Card, or when shopping or dining at participating stores at Dubai Mall. What's more, triple Miles can be earned on new customers' first transaction made with Skywards Everyday until 31 August.

MOVIE MAGIC AT ROXY CINEMAS

Movie Magic brought to you by DSS calls film buffs across Dubai to enjoy a specially curated line-up of family-friendly movies at all Roxy Cinemas this weekend and throughout the summer.

Movie fans can also win big this weekend with the launch of Roxy Cinemas' Scratch and Win promotion, running every day until 14 August, with amazing prizes including dining experiences, theme park passes, and much more. Plus, there are 25 ways to win 25 prizes in daily giveaways from 8 August to 1 September, in celebration of Modesh's 25th anniversary this year. Prizes include passes to Wild Wadi Waterpark, Real Madrid World, LEGOLAND Dubai, and MOTIONGATE Dubai. Little ones can also look out for special appearances from Modesh and Dana at Roxy Cinemas all summer.

Promising endless fun for young ones, Roxy Cinemas' Little Chefs culinary workshops invite youngsters to enjoy decorating their own cupcakes in a kid-friendly zone on 10 and 11 August from 2-5pm.

MAGIC OF MODESH

There is just one week left for youngsters to experience the fun and thrills at the free-to-enter Modesh World , one of the region's largest indoor entertainment and amusement facilities. The attraction's biggest and most exciting season this year has been celebrating 25 incredible years of Dubai's beloved character Modesh bringing joy and delight to families all summer. Families have just one week left to explore more than 170 attractions, enjoy non-stop entertainment, brand-new attractions, a jam-packed calendar of thrilling live shows, exhilarating rides, informative workshops, and so much more. Open daily with free entry for all until 18 August from 10am - 10pm on Mondays to Thursdays, and from 10am - 12am on Fridays to Sundays.

Families and kids can catch Modesh appearances as he travels across the city during the weekend. Youngsters can look out for Modesh this weekend on 17 August at City Centre Mirdif and Dubai Festival City Mall; and on 18 August at City Centre Deira and City Centre Shindagha.

STAYCAYS AND ATTRACTIONS FOR LESS

Maximum value is up for grabs this weekend and throughout summer with over 7,000 buy-one-get-one-free (BOGOF) offers with the exclusive DSS Entertainer . Estimated savings of thousands of Dirhams can be enjoyed across the city's top attractions including creative and educational hubs such as TheKidSpace, Mid Marvel, Melodica Music and Dance Institute, Art in Motion, and many more. There are also chances for families and friends to make memories with offers on pool and beach access at Azure Beach, Soluna Beach Club, Aloft The Palm, The Pool at the Doubletree by Hilton JBR, Hyde Dubai, Zero Gravity, and more. Savings increase as more offers are explored. Priced at just AED 195 , the exclusive offers are valid for three months from the date of purchase, and redeemable every day of the week. Plus, users can share voucher offers with up to three friends.

There's still time to enjoy unforgettable getaways and hospitality experiences for less. Families searching for memorable things to do can enjoy DSS Kids Go Free offers across hundreds of family staycations, thrilling attractions, and iconic entertainment destinations. Couples can enjoy great-value experiences at special rates this weekend and all summer. Plus, special DSS offers for UAE and GCC residents unlock even more unforgettable experiences at hotels and attractions citywide.

Dubai Summer Surprises 2024 is supported by Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, Dubai Holding Asset Management (Al Seef, Bluewaters, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airlines, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, and Mall of Emirates), Merex Investment (Citywalk and The Beach, JBR), Nakheel Malls (Ibn Battuta, Dragon Mart 2, Palm West Beach, Nakheel Mall, and The View at The Palm), and talabat.