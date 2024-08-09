(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China has declared its intention to intensify its conflict with the European Union over the EU's tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.



China will take the matter to the World Trade Organization (WTO for arbitration. Furthermore, this move underscores growing tension between the two economic giants.



The conflict revolves around trade practices and access in the rapidly expanding EV sector.



The conflict began when the EU imposed provisional tariffs on Chinese EV imports. The EU cited concerns over illegal subsidies provided by the Chinese government.



Moreover, these subsidies allegedly gave Chinese companies an unfair competitive advantage.







Consequently, the EU imposed tariffs ranging from 17.4% to 38.1% on various Chinese EV brands. These brands include BYD, Geely, and SAIC.



China vehemently contested these tariffs, describing them as "naked protectionist behavior" and a violation of WTO rules.



A spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce stated that the EU's preliminary ruling lacked a legal foundation.



China called for the EU to "correct the wrongdoings" to maintain the stability of EV industrial chains. They also emphasized the importance of bilateral economic cooperation.



Chinese officials argue that the EU's actions are unfair and hypocritical. They note that the EU itself provides substantial subsidies to its own EV and battery industries.



In addition, they claim that the tariffs disrupt global supply chain stability. Furthermore, they assert that these actions undermine market principles.



The imposition of these tariffs is significant, given the deep economic and trade ties between China and the EU.

China Seeks WTO Arbitration Over EU Tariffs on Electric Vehicles

Experts warn that the EU's actions could trigger retaliatory measures from China. These measures could affect a wide range of European exports, including pork, dairy products, and luxury items like Cognac.



The EU's decision comes at a critical time as it aims to electrify its automotive fleet. The goal is to phase out petrol and diesel-powered cars by 2035.



Nonetheless, European manufacturers have struggled to produce competitive electric models. Chinese EVs, being more affordable, make the EU market particularly vulnerable.



Nevertheless, despite escalating rhetoric, efforts to resolve the issue through dialogue continue.



Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis have committed to discussions.



They aim to find a mutually beneficial resolution. However, if these talks fail, the provisional tariffs will become permanent in November.



China's decision to seek WTO arbitration highlights the complexities in international trade relations. This is especially true in high-stakes industries like electric vehicles.



Both China and the EU have much to gain from a cooperative resolution. However, the path forward remains fraught with economic and political hurdles.



Ultimately, the global market will closely observe how these two major players manage their trade dispute.



The broader implications for the EV industry and international trade norms are significant.

