The adoption of B2B travel applications and online portals is increasing as it streamlines booking and management processes while providing real-time information to businesses. However, the limited availability of well-structured information systems coupled with technology issues that can cause inefficiencies in accessing accurate data and executing transactions smoothly may adversely impact the adoption of B2B travel services. Besides, integrating innovative features into B2B travel solutions can enhance user experience and encourage end-users to adopt B2B travel in the upcoming years.

Recent Developments

AVIAREPS and the Shanghai Government Launch B2B Platform "SmoothTravel" to Boost Global Business with the Chinese Travel Market

AVIAREPS, a global player in travel representation, in collaboration with the Shanghai Municipal Government, launched SmoothTravel, Shanghai's official online platform dedicated to B2B travel. This innovative platform facilitates seamless connections within the global travel sector, offering access to a wide network of Chinese travel agencies, tour wholesalers, online travel agencies (OTAs), and MICE agents focused on the East China market.

Sabre and Revolut Transform B2B Payments in Travel Industry with Successful Partnership

Sabre, a technology provider in the global travel industry, and the innovative fintech challenger bank Revolut collaborated to revolutionize travel agencies handling B2B payments. The collaboration marks a significant milestone, with over 40 customers benefiting from the integration. Travel agencies enjoy enhanced payment flexibility and security by seamlessly incorporating Revolut's virtual cards into the Sabre Virtual Payments platform. This integration facilitates streamlined payments to airlines, hotels, and other suppliers, marking a transformative step in the financial operations within the travel agency sector.

Travel Counsellors Acquires Planisto, a Travel Technology Platform

Travel Counsellors, a network of home-based travel advisers headquartered in Manchester, expanded its technological capabilities by acquiring Planisto, a B2B travel technology platform previously developed by EURAM. This strategic acquisition signals a significant enhancement for Travel Counsellors, as integrating Planisto's technology will empower their team to design and present highly intricate travel itineraries more intuitively and consumer-friendly. This move strengthens Travel Counsellors' position in the market by enriching their service offering and underscores their commitment to leveraging advanced technology to meet the sophisticated needs of today's travelers.

Regional Insights

The B2B travel market is evolving in the Americas due to rapid technological advancements, customer preferences, and increased demand for online travel services. In the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, surging economic growth coupled with an increasing number of B2B travel businesses offering innovative services that cater to personalized demands is resulting in increased adoption of B2B travel services.

The EMEA region represents a diverse landscape for B2B travel companies due to significant investments in tourism infrastructure projects and the utilization of advanced technologies, such as AI and blockchain solutions, to manage corporate travel. Additionally, the B2B travel service providers emphasize delivering tailored leisure experiences while ensuring regulatory compliance and data security, which is anticipated to boost the adoption of B2B travel services worldwide.

