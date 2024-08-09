Genesis Systems And U.S. Army Make History As Watercube® Technology First To Make Utility-Scale Water From Air

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

8/6/24 - U.S. at Genesis Systems HQ to accept delivery of WaterCube®

U.S. Army Accepts Water From Air System - Fights Water/Food Scarcity and Desertification

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a landmark collaboration between Genesis Systems and U.S. Army, U.S. Army Development Command (DEVCOM) accepted delivery of the largest Renewable Water from Air System developed for the Department of Defense (DoD). The project's delivery is a milestone for improving U.S. Army logistics and sustainability, representing a historic marker in a multi-year technology development partnership.The WaterCube® (WC-1000M), an electromagnetic pulse and cyber-hardened air to water generation technology, produces up to 1,800 gallons of clean, potable water daily, with the ability to simultaneously capture carbon and water from ambient air. WaterCube® is the first un-interruptible water supply (UWS) designed and patented to generate carbon-negative water, advancing water security and environmental sustainability. This is the highest demonstrated output for a system recorded, producing enough water to supply 10 homes daily.Genesis Systems Co-founder and CEO, Shannon Stuckenberg notes,“As bad actors and environmental changes increasingly interrupt water supply networks globally, humanity must shore up freshwater access. We are at the forefront of not only creating sustainable new ways of delivering water, we're already putting un-interruptible water in the field to ensure water security and independence.”Genesis Systems is an innovation forerunner, developing and implementing cutting-edge critical infrastructure defenses like quantum encryption and chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear (CBRN) contamination filters to ensure clean water for the military and U.S. allies and partners, even in challenging or environmentally contaminated conditions. Already deployed by the DoD in austere and harsh environments, WaterCube® will be deployed throughout the U.S., Asia, and the Pacific between 2024-2025 to provide reliable freshwater when and where needed.Genesis Systems, a long-standing technology solutions provider for the DoD, has a proven record of delivering innovative solutions for defense, NGOs, and industry. The technology has been highlighted by the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory as“transformative”, garnering Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contracts totaling nearly $2.5 million in 2024, underscoring their expertise as a center of excellence in step-change technologies and materials.WaterCube® air to water generators are recognized by multiple military services as the solution to theater and on-station water needs, effectively extracting utility-scale water from ambient air at low energy. Systems can be used both as primary and secondary freshwater supplies. Use of WaterCube® systems eliminate legacy requirements to locate operations near standing water sources or rely on long-haul water logistics and sustainment.Genesis Systems' WaterCubes® produce hundreds to thousands of gallons of water per day from the air, with diverse applications in residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, municipal, and government sectors. In early 2024, Genesis Systems launched their residential WaterCube® (WC-100), a unit capable of providing over 100 gallons per day of clean, sustainable, fresh water for home use. At CES 2024 (in Las Vegas), the WaterCube® home system won the Smart Home Innovation Award and other awards, besting thousands of products. The company has since been met with significant global demand and media attention.About Genesis Systems:Founded in 2017, Genesis Systems is a privately held company dedicated to developing innovative, sustainable, and efficient technology solutions to solve the water, food, energy nexus. Over 2 billion people currently live in water scarcity. According to the United Nations, 80% of the world will be water scarce by 2050. Genesis Systems' WaterCube® transforms water accessibility, bridging the gap in water access by ensuring watercub reliable and un-interruptible clean water supplies. To learn more about Genesis Systems' WaterCube®, visit GenesisSystems .Press Contact:

