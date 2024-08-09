Chai Sutta Bar Expands To Hyderabad With The Opening Of Its New Outlet

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, 5th August 2024 - Chai Sutta Bar, one of India's largest and most beloved tea chains announces the launch of its new outlet in Hyderabad, located at Building bearing Municipal No. 17-1-382/R/9/2 , RTC Colony, Saidabad, K V Ranga Reddy District, Champapet Hyderabad- 500 035, this new outlet is set to bring the rich flavours of Indian chai to the city of pearls, Hyderabad, offering residents and visitors a cozy, inviting atmosphere to enjoy their favourite tea blends with a great company.



Founded by Anubhav Dubey and Anand Nayak in 2016, Chai Sutta Bar has rapidly grown into a global sensation, captivating tea enthusiasts with its unique concept, authentic tea experiences, and welcoming environment. The brand has become synonymous with a modern approach to India's beloved beverage, chai, and has emerged as a favourite destination for the youth and tea lovers alike.



Anubhav Dubey, Co-Founder and CEO of Chai Sutta Bar expressed his excitement about the expansion into Hyderabad, stating, "The launch of our new Hyderabad outlet marks an overwhelming journey to share the joy of chai with the Biryani lovers twice. We are thrilled to bring Chai Sutta Bar to this vibrant city and are confident that our unique tea blends and warm ambiance will resonate with the people of Hyderabad as it worked earlier. We believe that tea has the power to transcend cultural boundaries and bring people together."



Anand Nayak, Co-Founder of Chai Sutta Bar, added, " We are pleased to announce that we have opened a brand new outlet in the city of Pearls. With its impressive architecture, fascinating history, family fun, and food paradise, Chai Sutta Bar has inaugurated its outlet in the city to give Chai lovers an opportunity to savour the City's iconic tea in a comfortable space.''



Rahul Patidar, Director of Chai Sutta Bar says, "Opening a new tea outlet in Hyderabad is a promising venture, given the city's vibrant culture and growing demand for unique dining experiences. Chai Sutta Bar welcomes all the youth professionals and students of every age to explore this fascinating spot and enjoy its vibe.



With a presence in over 320 cities across India, Chai Sutta Bar serves an impressive 4.5 lakh kulhad teas daily and boasts a turnover of over 150 crores. The brand's success is a testament to the exceptional experience it offers to its customers and its dedication to becoming a prominent player in the global cafe scene.



Chai Sutta Bar emphasises its commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle and does not endorse the use of harmful substances despite its suggestive name. The brand collaborates closely with local authorities to positively impact the communities it serves. In line with its sustainability initiatives, Chai Sutta Bar creates employment opportunities for local communities and supports nearly 500 potter families by serving tea in traditional kulhad cups.





Chai Sutta Bar, founded by Anubhav Dubey and Anand Nayak in Indore, is India's largest and fastest-growing chain of cafes that serve a wide variety of freshly brewed chai and delicious beverages. With a focus on providing a comfortable and vibrant space for people to come together, Chai Sutta Cafe has become a hub for conversations and connections over a cup of chai. Since its inception, the brand has expanded to over 550+ outlets across India and continues to grow.

