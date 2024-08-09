Yashoda Hospitals Saves 14-Year-Old From A Life-Threatening Skin Disorder

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, 25th July 2024:- Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad has announced the successful and recovery of Miss. Shreya Thakur, a 14-year-old female patient, who presented with a rare and complex case of Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis (TEN), considered to be a drug-induced condition brought on by lamotrigine and oxcarbazepine challenging case was further complicated by sepsis, making her recovery an exemplary medical achievement.

Miss. Shreya Thakur, who had a history of epilepsy and recent changes to Lamotrigine and Oxcarbazepine, was admitted to an outside hospital with a fever and severe bullous eruptions on her body. She subsequently developed bilateral lung consolidation, sepsis, and shock, necessitating intubation. Recognizing the complexity of her condition, the outside hospital referred her to Yashoda Hospitals for advanced evaluation and management.

The medical team at Yashoda Hospitals, led by Dr. L. Sudarshal Reddy, Senior Consultant Physician, initiated comprehensive care upon Miss Shreya Thakur's arrival. The treatment journey involved intensive care, intravenous antibiotics, potassium correction, antiepileptic medications, and other supportive measures. Her condition improved gradually, allowing for extubation, the management of skin rashes with the assistance of plastic surgery, and a successful weaning off of oxygen support.

Blood cultures indicated the presence of Acinetobacter baumannii growth, prompting the administration of appropriate antibiotics, including Inj. Minocycline. Subsequent blood cultures showed no growth after 48 hours, affirming the effectiveness of the treatment.

"Miss Shreya's case demonstrates the power of collaborative medical expertise," stated Dr. L. Sudarshala Reddy. "Our team's dedication and timely interventions played a vital role in her recovery."

Miss Thakur is being discharged in a stable condition with prescribed medications and medical advice for continued care. The medical team emphasized the importance of adherence to the prescribed regimen.

Yashoda Hospitals extends its gratitude to the medical professionals involved, highlighting the importance of collaborative healthcare in achieving remarkable patient outcomes.

About Yashoda Group

Yashoda Group of Hospitals has been providing quality healthcare for 3 decades for people with diverse medical needs. Under astute leadership and strong management, Yashoda Group of Hospitals has evolved as a centre of excellence in medicine providing the highest quality standards of medical treatment. Guided by the needs of patients and delivered by perfectly combined revolutionary technology even for rare and complex procedures, the Yashoda Group hosts medical expertise and advanced procedures by offering sophisticated diagnostic and therapeutic care in virtually every specialty and subspecialty of medicine and surgery. Yashoda Hospital,Hyderabad has 4 independent hospitals in Somajiguda, Secunderbad, Malakpet and Hitech city with 4000 beds. With a constant and relentless emphasis on quality, excellence in service, empathy, Yashoda Group provides world-class healthcare services at affordable costs.



