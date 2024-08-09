Ukraine's Gas Transmission System Passes Two Independent Stress Tests - Operator

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian transmission system successfully passed independent stress tests in 2023 and 2024, where a transit halt was simulated.

This was reported by the press service of Gast TSO of Ukraine, the national GTS operator, in an exclusive comment to Ukrinform.

"During the two independent international stress tests run in 2023 and 2024, various scenarios of GTS operation were simulated, including in the conditions of 'zero transit'. The Ukrainian GTS proved its ability to gas to consumers in reverse mode," the press service reported.

The company also noted that the preparation of the GTS for the fall-winter period proceeds in line with the approved plan: scheduled and preventive repairs and internal pipe diagnostics are being carried out, and natural gas is being purchased for internal technological needs.

"The Gas TSO team works 24/7 to ensure that the Ukrainian gas transmission system remains stable and consistent," the company assured.

As reported, Gas TSO of Ukraine LLC received five automatic block-modular gas distribution stations, purchased through the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.