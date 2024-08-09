Iman Khelif Faces A Global Online Bullying Campaign After Defeating Italian Boxer Angela Carini

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Iman Khelif faces a global bullying campaign after defeating Italian boxer Angela Carini, despite IOC's confirmation of her female identity. This situation exposes perceived Western double standards on human rights and minorities, with Khelif's victories marred by racism. Algerian President Tebboune supports her, urging her to keep moving forward.

