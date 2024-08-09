HIV Drugs And Injectables Market Report 2024-2034: U.S. Targets To End The HIV Epidemic In The Country By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HIV Drugs and Injectables Report 2024-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

World revenue for the Drugs & Injectables Market is forecast to surpass US$35 billion in 2024, with strong revenue growth through to 2034.

Demand for Newer Drugs Poses a Challenge for Generic Manufacturers

The patients undergoing HIV regimens prefer to take newly launched drugs over the previous blockbuster HIV drugs or generic drugs owing to fact that new drugs tend to be safer with fewer side-effects and are less likely to develop early drug resistance due to which very limited generic drug manufacturers are operating in this sector. The three major players of generic HIV drugs market include Aurobindo, Cipla and Mylan.

These companies are capable of manufacturing a wide range of generics and can generate profits despite decline in demand, while it becomes difficult for small generic manufacturers. Thus, fast changing drug science and new drug launches make certain drugs obsolete for example in recent years few of the blockbuster drugs such as Crixivan (indinavir), Invirase (saquinavir), Rescriptor (delaviridine), Videx (didanosine) Viracept (nelfinavir), and Zerit (stavudine) have all been removed from the market. Moreover, some of the innovator companies are also signing pay for delay pact with the generic firms to delay the launch of generics in the market and retain their monopolistic status.

Lack of Trained Staff and Infrastructural Facilities

There has been a growing demand for LAI for HIV treatment and PrEP however pressing needs pertaining training, staffing, storage and refrigeration in certain cases have been a major hurdle for implementing LA HIV regimens. Private groups do not staff nurses and might need to hire nurses and storage systems for administration of these injectables. Role of pharmacies and HIV care systems through its existing networks needs to be considered for widescale deployment of LAIs.

Post pandemic there has been a rise in administration of wide variety of medication classes by the pharmacy staff. These pharmacies and community-based drugstores can be commissioned to delivery of LAI by pharmacy staff, while policymakers can incentivize these services offered at these places. Moreover, changes in electronic health record systems, restructuring of the clinic visits needs to be spanned out for effective and smooth implementation of LAI injectables for HIV.

Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors



U.S. Targets to End the HIV Epidemic in the Country by 2030

Failure for Adherence of Oral HIV Treatment Regimen to drive HIV Injectables Market

Long-Acting PrEP will Drive in HIV Prevention Drugs Market Technological Collaborations to Drive the Growth of Long Acting Injectables

Market Restraining Factors



Demand for Newer Drugs Possess a Challenge for Generic Manufacturers

Needle Fear and Medical Mistrust

Social Stigma Lack of Trained Staff & Infrastructural Facilities

Market Opportunities



Demand for Self-Administrating Injectables Broadly Neutralizing Antibodies (bNAbs)

Forecasts to 2034 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects



In addition to revenue forecasting to 2034, the new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments. Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising HIV Drugs & Injectables prices and recent developments.

Segments Covered in the Report

Drug Class



Combination Therapies (Inclu. InSTI)

Nucleoside and Non-Nucleoside RTIs Protease Inhibitors

Oral Drugs



Biktarvy

Complera

Delstrigo

Dovato

Genvoya

Juluca

Odefsey

Stribild

Symtuza

Triumeq

Descovy

Truvada

Edurant

Pilfreto

Rukobia

Prezista

Isentress Tivicay

Long-Acting Injectables



Cabuneva

Sunlenca

Trogarzo Enfuvirtide

Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis Injectables



Apretude Lencapavir

Drug Type



Branded Generics

Distribution Channels



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 20 leading national markets.

The report also includes profiles for some of the leading companies in the HIV Drugs & Injectables Market, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.

Leading companies profiled in the report



AbbVie Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb

Frontier Biotechnologies

Gilead Sciences

J&J Innovation Medicine

Merck KGaA

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Theratechnologies ViiV Healthcare (a GSK Company)

In summary, the report provides you with the following knowledge:



Revenue forecasts to 2034 for the HIV Drugs & Injectables Market, with forecasts for drug class, oral drug, long acting injectables, PrEP injectables, drug type and distribution channels, each forecast at a global and regional level - discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

Revenue forecasts to 2034 for five regional and 20 key national markets. Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 9 of the major companies involved in the HIV Drugs & Injectables Market.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900