North America To Grab The Lion's Share In The Oxy-Fuel Combustion Technology Market
North America the highest share in global oxy-fuel combustion technology during the forecast period, 2017–2029. The continuous growth in the consumption of fossil fuel combustion for generating energy has surged the CO2
levels in the region. North America is home to several manufacturing industries, including metal and glass industry. These industries emit greenhouse gas and CO2
emissions, which is creating a need for clean air solutions.
Rising CO2
emission has increased the prevalence of allergies among individuals. In order to curb the impact on health, the government in the region has implemented several programs, such as Clean Air Act, to monitor and regulate greenhouse gas emissions in the region.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in a halt in the production activities and caused severe disruption in the supply chain. The global restrictions of lockdown have significantly reduced carbon dioxide emissions. As per the World Economic Forum (WEF), the amount of CO2 released by human activity plummeted by 17% during the peak of the pandemic, April 2020.
The ongoing crises have compelled the governments to impose several restrictions and other measures, which have directly impacted the demand for energy and electricity. The lower production across the globe has resulted in lower demand for energy and caused a temporary reduction in CO2 emissions, further hampering the market growth.
Key Highlights
The oxy-fuel combustion technology market is expected to grow with a CAGR of xx% owing to the rising environmental concerns and increasing industrialization across the globe
The glass manufacturing segment holds the highest market share of around 35–40% in the global market
North America dominates the oxy-fuel combustion technology market strongly supported by the stringent government regulations for maintaining the environment air quality
Key Players
Air Liquide
Hitachi Ltd.
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
Encon Thermal Engineers Pvt. Ltd.
ESA S.p.A.
Falorni Gianfranco s.r.l.
General Electric Company
Jupiter Oxygen Corporation
Praxair Technology, Inc.
Linde AG
Oxy-Fuel Combustion Technology Market: Segmentation
By Offering
Solution
Service
By End-User
Oil and Gas
Power Generation
Glass Manufacturing
Industrial
Metals and Mining
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
The Middle-East and Africa
" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"
* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market
* Explorable Revenue Sources
* Customer Behaviour Analysis
* Target Partners
* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors
* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods
