North America To Grab The Lion's Share In The Oxy-Fuel Combustion Technology Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) North America the highest share in global oxy-fuel combustion during the forecast period, 2017–2029. The continuous growth in the consumption of fossil combustion for generating has surged the CO2

levels in the region. North America is home to several industries, including metal and glass industry. These industries emit greenhouse and CO2

emissions, which is creating a need for clean air solutions.

Rising CO2

emission has increased the prevalence of allergies among individuals. In order to curb the impact on health, the government in the region has implemented several programs, such as Clean Air Act, to monitor and regulate greenhouse gas emissions in the region.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in a halt in the production activities and caused severe disruption in the supply chain. The global restrictions of lockdown have significantly reduced carbon dioxide emissions. As per the World Economic Forum (WEF), the amount of CO2 released by human activity plummeted by 17% during the peak of the pandemic, April 2020.

The ongoing crises have compelled the governments to impose several restrictions and other measures, which have directly impacted the demand for energy and electricity. The lower production across the globe has resulted in lower demand for energy and caused a temporary reduction in CO2 emissions, further hampering the market growth.



Key Highlights



The oxy-fuel combustion technology market is expected to grow with a CAGR of xx% owing to the rising environmental concerns and increasing industrialization across the globe

The glass manufacturing segment holds the highest market share of around 35–40% in the global market

North America dominates the oxy-fuel combustion technology market strongly supported by the stringent government regulations for maintaining the environment air quality



Key Players



Air Liquide

Hitachi Ltd.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Encon Thermal Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

ESA S.p.A.

Falorni Gianfranco s.r.l.

General Electric Company

Jupiter Oxygen Corporation

Praxair Technology, Inc.

Linde AG



Oxy-Fuel Combustion Technology Market: Segmentation

By Offering



Solution

Service



By End-User



Oil and Gas

Power Generation

Glass Manufacturing

Industrial

Metals and Mining



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle-East and Africa





