Kerala: Mysterious Tremors Strike Several Regions In Wayanad

A mysterious underground noise and tremors were felt in Wayanad, with reports emerging from Pozhuthana, Nenmeni, and other panchayats. The incident occurred around 10 am, prompting revenue officials to visit the site. Locals are panicked, while the Geological Survey of India has verified the incident. Meanwhile, the Kerala Disaster Management Authority has clarified that there were no earthquake alerts in the region.

"Officials have been dispatched to the location from the District Collectorate," according to District Panchayat President Shamshad Marakkar. Marakkar stated to Asianet News that, based on his discussion with officials, there is no sign of an earthquake, but the possibility of soil piping cannot be dismissed.

The tremors were experienced in the areas of Padipparamb, Ambukuthi, and Ambalavayal in Nenmeni village, specifically in the foothills of Ambukuthi Hill, home to the Edakkal Caves. Locals initially mistook the sound for a lightning strike, but soon realized it was something else. The loud noise was followed by a slight shaking of the ground, causing residents to panic and rush out of their homes, as reported by villagers.

However, no damage has been reported so far. Since everyone experienced the same thing, the Ambalavayal Edakkal GLP School was closed, and children were sent home. The decision was made as a precautionary measure, according to school teachers. The incident occurred in the area where the Edakkal Caves are located. A similar experience was also reported in the area near the Banasura Hill.

Meanwhile, residents of Kurichiyarmala, Pinangode, Moorikkappu, Melmuri, Settukunnu, Sugandhagiri, and Chennayikkavala areas also reported similar experiences.

