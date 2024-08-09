Safadi Condemns Israel's Actions, Calls For Global Pressure To Prevent Regional War

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Israel bears full responsibility for the ongoing escalation that could lead to a regional war, Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Wednesday.

Addressing an emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Safadi said "The region is on the brink of a regional war because of Israel's dangerous actions."



He also stressed that the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza, now in its tenth month, must be stopped, according to a Foreign statement.



Safadi criticised the international community for enabling an Israeli government driven by extremism and racism to impose death and destruction on Palestine, violate international law, and attack the sovereignty and security of other nations.

He also called for urgent international pressure on Israel to de-escalate the situation, asserting that Israel is the aggressor and that those committed to safeguarding regional and international security must act now.

The top diplomat also warned that without global intervention, the situation risks escalating into a full-scale war.



He also condemned the Israeli prime minister and his ministers for their extreme policies, including justifying the killing of Palestinians through starvation.



“They are stripping Palestinians of their humanity, dignity and right to life and freedom,” he said.

Safadi added,“No one wants escalation that only leads to further destruction. The path to de-escalation begins with ending the aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem," noting that protecting holy sites remains a top priority for His Majesty King Abdullah.

Safadi underscored the need for immediate action to end the Israeli occupation and establish a sovereign Palestinian state along the

June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.



He also condemned the recent Israeli attacks in Beirut and the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, head of Hamas' political bureau, in Tehran

calling it a“heinous crime” and an“attack on Iran's sovereignty”.

"The conflict will not end until the occupation ends and the Palestinian people meet their full rights," Safadi concluded.

During the OIC meeting, Safadi met with Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf to discuss efforts to de-escalate the situation and enhance bilateral relations. He also met with Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani and Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to discuss regional issues and bilateral cooperation.

Safadi also held talks with Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al Khuraiji, who led his country's delegation to the OIC meeting, to discuss regional issues and relations between the two kingdoms.