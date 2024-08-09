(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Top 10 Transformations Catalysing Growth in Enterprise Wireless Services

By Frost & Sullivan

Recognizing the transformative potential of 5G technology, the enterprise wireless services sector is swiftly evolving to enhance operational efficiencies, drive innovation, and ensure seamless integration of diverse applications. Key drivers such as disruptive technologies, convergence, and innovative business models are at the forefront, enabling organizations to leverage 5G for superior performance, reliability, and real-time data communication. But excelling in this competitive landscape requires a strong focus on technology adoption and strategic differentiation. Embracing these advancements empowers industry leaders to navigate the complexities of modern digital ecosystems, address internal challenges with agility, and capitalize on emerging growth opportunities.

Integrating Advanced Technologies: Leveraging high-speed, low-latency communication to drive innovation and efficiency across enterprise and Internet of Things (IoT) domains. Utilizing 5G standalone with network slicing capabilities to meet the demand for disruptive technologies, while enabling artificial intelligence (AI)-driven enterprises with always-on, pervasive connectivity.

Enabling Digital Transformation with 5G : Supporting high-performance wireless technologies that drive enterprise digital transformation, facilitating essential business functions such as communication, cybersecurity, financial services, digital commerce, work collaboration, automated transportation, and personalized entertainment through advanced connected applications.

Increasing Demand for Wireless Broadband : Positioning fixed wireless access (FWA) as the primary broadband connectivity method through spectrum availability, network technologies, and innovative pricing mechanisms. Supporting remote work by connecting distributed teams and enabling collaboration, with FWA solutions delivering comparable or better speeds than fixed broadband.

Adopting Network-as-a-Service (NaaS): Seeking modern networking foundations with full orchestration, service training, and self-healing network capabilities. Offering dynamic, on-demand network services with centralized management tools to simplify operations and reduce lead times for ordering, quoting, and installation.

Deploying 5G Private Networks for High-performance Connectivity : Simplifying connectivity and providing enhanced security and tailored performance to solve business problems globally. Leveraging specialized solution providers to offer private NaaS without the need for private spectrum controlled by communication service providers (CSPs). This approach allows smaller suppliers to compete effectively, capturing industry share and streamlining the customer value chain.

Adapting to New Industry Dynamics: Offering connectivity and digital solutions that are easy to acquire, adapt, consume, and expand, enabling enterprise customers to focus on core operations with support from connected telecom solutions through a single pane of glass. Promptly adapting to rapidly changing technology-driven environments.

Navigating the Standardization Race in Wireless Technology: Competing to influence the next generation of wireless technology evolution, is leading to fragmentation and difficulties in achieving unified standards. Addressing these issues in 5G and preparing for the East versus West race for 6G standardization and reference implementations.

Opening the 5G Core and Embracing Open RAN: Shifting from monolithic, hardware-focused functions to software-based, off-the-shelf hardware. Increasing competition and innovation through the open and virtual radio access network (RAN) movement, opening the door to more suppliers and intensifying market competition.

Enabling Network Slicing for Customized Services : Delivering differentiated services such as network slices through the new 5G core and standalone network paths. Empowering partner ecosystems to develop and monetize user-defined slices, with enterprises leading the adoption and consumer segments generating significant revenues over time.

Growing the 5G Mobile Advertising Industry : Creating new opportunities for mobile advertising through increased smartphone penetration and advancements in mobile networks and devices. Enhancing customer engagement and driving the growth of digital advertising with mobile commerce, gaming, augmented/virtual reality, and the metaverse.

In summary, the strategic imperatives outlined above are indispensable for the enterprise wireless services sector to harness the full potential of 5G technology. By fostering collaboration, integrating advanced 5G technologies, addressing skill gaps, and embracing innovative business models, organizations in this sector can position themselves for sustained growth and success.

