Cryptocurrency Stock News Bites: Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: $RIOT) Receives 1,000 S19 Pro Antminers From Bitmain

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) July 17, 2020 (Investorideas Newswire) Blockchain Stock News Bites: Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT ) ("Riot" or the "Company") has received 1,000 S19 Pro miners, the first of three orders cumulatively totaling 3,040, S19 and S19 Pro Antminers from BitmainTech PTE. LTD. ("Bitmain"), at Coinmint's Massena, New York facility. Deployment of these 1,000 new S19 Pro generation miners has commenced and is expected to be completed by Friday, July 17, 2020.





Riot recently relocated its mining operations to Massena, New York for a number of benefits, the largest of which was to take advantage of the extremely competitive electricity costs in the New York ISO market. Once the 1,000 S19 Pro miners are installed and fully operational, Riot's active mining portfolio will consist of 4,000 S17 Pros and 1,000 S19 Pros. As a result, the Company's aggregate hashing power capacity will increase by 45% from current levels to approximately 357 PH/s and consume 12.8 megawatts of power. This level of energy efficiency is the result of Riot's continued efforts to build its operations with the highest performance mining hardware on the market.

Once all 3,040 Bitmain S19 Pro and S19 miners are received and deployed, Riot estimates that the aggregate hashing power capacity of its then fleet of 7,040 next generation miners (4,000 S17 Pro, 2,000 S19 Pro and 1,040 S19 miners) will be approximately 566 PH/s, representing a 129% increase over the Company's current hash rate capacity. Riot expects the additional S19 miners to be shipped, 1,040 in July and 1,000 in September / October.

"The initial phase of the Riot Blockchain transformation is now complete," said Remo Mancini, Chairman of Riot Blockchain. "We have embarked on a systematic risk mitigation effort to benefit all shareholders. We have overseen the termination of the SEC investigation and have improved the Company's financial profile by eliminating all long-term debt, adding significant positive working capital, and reducing our operating overhead by relocating to a lower-cost facility."

Read the company's full news and disclaimer here:

