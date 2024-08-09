Zacks SCR Uses Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) HYPER-H21-4 Study To Support $15 Share Valuation

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria's HYPER-H21-4 human clinical study was a success, producing favorable results in treating hypertension when comparing the company's patented DehydraTECH(TM) CBD with a placebo

According to a Zacks SCR report, the findings support their $15 share valuation of the company

Zacks expects Lexaria to penetrate global markets for hypertension, nicotine delivery and antiviral products The hypertension drug is expected to grow to over $34 billion through 2030, with North America anticipated to hold 35% of the market share

According to the World Health Organization (“WHO”), approximately 1.13 billion people worldwide suffer from hypertension (high blood pressure), with only one in five being treated or under control. The hypertension drug market size in 2021 was valued at $25,394 million and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% through 2030, resulting in an estimated value of $34,072 million. The North American market is expected to lead with more than 35% of the world market share ( ).

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, recently released impressive results from its fourth and most comprehensive hypertension study, HYPER-H21-4. The study, structured as a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled cross-over study, dosed 66 male and...

