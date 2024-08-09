Cannabisnewsbreaks The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings (TSX: TGOD) (OTCQX: TGODF) Releases Financials, Achievements For Q2

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The Green Organic Dutchman (TSX: TGOD) (OTCQX: TGODF) , a leading producer of premium certified-organic cannabis, officially filed its Q2 results; the filing also included highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The report notes that total revenues for the quarter reached $4.83 million, an increase of 58% over the first quarter of 2020, with revenue for Canadian cannabis totaling $2.72 million, an increase of 309% compared to Q1 2020.“Since the beginning of the global pandemic, our top priority has been the and safety of our employees, customers, and patients,” said TGOD CEO Brian Athaide in the press release.“Despite the additional layer of complexity, we continued bringing innovation to market, seeing sequential month-over-month growth during the quarter while cutting costs and reducing our cash burn rate. While we are not where we had expected to be at this time, we are seeing strong momentum on our innovative products and will continue to right-size our business plans with a focus on getting our monthly run rate to a scale which delivers positive operating cash flow by the end of the year.”

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings is a premium, certified-organic cannabis company focused on the health and wellness market. Its certified–organic cannabis is grown in living soil, as nature intended. The company is committed to cultivating a better tomorrow by producing its products responsibly with less waste and impact on the environment. Its two Canadian facilities have been built to LEED certification standards and its products are sold in recyclable packaging. In Canada, TGOD sells dried flower and oil, and recently launched a series of next–generation cannabis products such as organic teas, dissolvables and vapes. Through its European subsidiary, HemPoland, the company also distributes premium-hemp CBD oil and CBD-infused topicals in Europe. By leveraging science and technology, TGOD harnesses the power of nature from seed to sale. For more information about the company, please visit .

