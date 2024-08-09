Cannabisnewsbreaks The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX: TGOD) (OTCQX: TGODF) Partners With Chocolatier To Offer Cannabis-Infused Chocolates

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings (TSX: TGOD) (OTCQX: TGODF) , a leading producer of premium certified organically grown cannabis, has signed a letter of intent with Quebec-based Chocolatier to produce a new line of premium cannabis-infused, organic chocolate at its Valleyfield site. The new product line, part of TGOD's strategic plans for expansion, will feature high-quality Belgian chocolate and organic gourmet ingredients. The announcement follows TGOD's decision to transform its licensed Valleyfield facility into a processing hub to support its expanding product portfolio, reducing the company's reliance on third parties and providing enhanced agility and increased quality control.“As we conducted a complete review of our operations, we saw the opportunity to leverage Valleyfield and centralize our processing activities for 2.0 products,” TGOD CEO Brian Athaide stated in the release.“Not only does it streamline our supply chain and help absorb the fixed costs of maintaining the site, it also makes us more agile and provides us with more control over the development and quality of our products. By developing the in-house capabilities to manufacture multiple product lines, we are well positioned to capitalize on the increasing popularity of cannabis derivatives such as beverages, chewables, chocolates, concentrates and teas.”

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman is a premium certified organically grown cannabis company focused on the health and wellness market. Its organic cannabis is cultivated in living soil, as nature intended. The company is committed to cultivating a better tomorrow by producing its products responsibly, with less waste and impact on the environment. Its two Canadian facilities have been built to LEED certification standards, and its products are sold in recyclable packaging. In Canada, TGOD sells dried flower and oil, and recently launched a series of next–generation cannabis products such as organic teas, dissolvables and vapes. Through its European subsidiary, HemPoland, TGOD also distributes premium hemp CBD oil and CBD-infused topicals in Europe. By leveraging science and technology, TGOD harnesses the power of nature from seed to sale.

TGOD's common shares and warrants issued under the indentures dated Nov. 1, 2017 ,and Dec. 19, 2019, trade on the TSX under the symbol“TGOD,”“TGOD” and“TGOD,” respectively, and TGODF trades in the U.S. on the OTCQX. For more information about the company, visit .

