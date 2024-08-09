(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Radiography - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Digital Radiography is estimated at US$23.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$34.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the digital radiography market is driven by several factors. Technological advancements, such as the development of advanced detectors and the integration of AI in image analysis, have significantly improved the quality and efficiency of digital radiography systems. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing demand for early and accurate diagnosis are expanding the market for digital radiography. The shift towards value-based care and the emphasis on reducing healthcare costs are encouraging the adoption of DR, which offers faster imaging and improved workflow efficiency.

Additionally, the rising awareness about the benefits of low-dose imaging techniques is driving the demand for digital radiography, as it enhances patient safety. Government initiatives and funding to improve healthcare infrastructure, particularly in emerging economies, are also contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of advanced imaging technologies in managing healthcare crises, boosting the adoption of digital radiography systems. These factors collectively ensure the robust growth of the digital radiography market, supporting the ongoing advancements in medical imaging and diagnostics. Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Digital Radiography Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Digital Radiography Market. Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Computed Radiography (CR) segment, which is expected to reach US$17.0 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.8%. The Direct Digital Radiography (DDR) segment is also set to grow at 4.4% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $6.2 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.1% CAGR to reach $8.0 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Agfa HealthCare NV, Air Techniques Inc., Analogic Corporation, and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 266 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $23.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $34.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW



Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Digital Radiography - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increasing Demand for Advanced Diagnostic Imaging Propels Growth in Digital Radiography Market

Advances in Digital Imaging Technologies Strengthen Business Case for Digital Radiography

Rising Adoption in Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Technological Innovations in Image Processing and Analysis Generate Market Opportunities

Growth of Telemedicine and Remote Diagnostics Drives Demand for Digital Radiography Solutions

Regulatory Compliance and Safety Standards Propel Demand for High-Quality Imaging

Increasing Focus on Early Diagnosis and Preventive Care Sustains Growth in Digital Radiography Market

Expansion of Healthcare Infrastructure Drives Adoption of Digital Radiography Systems

Growing Emphasis on Patient Safety and Radiation Dose Reduction Generates Demand

Demand for High-Resolution and Fast Imaging Solutions Propels Growth

Rising Use of Digital Radiography in Orthopedics and Cardiology Drives Market Expansion Global Healthcare Advancements and Increased Access to Diagnostic Services Generate Opportunities in Digital Radiography Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 28 Featured)



Agfa HealthCare NV

Air Techniques Inc.

Analogic Corporation

Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Carestream Health Inc.

Fujifilm Medical Systems U.S.A. Inc.

GE Healthcare

Hologic Inc.

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd.

Konica Minolta Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Sectra AB

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Swissray International Inc. Varex Imaging Corporation

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Global Digital Radiography Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900