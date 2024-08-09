Hempnewsbreaks Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (TSX: CBD.U) (OTC: CBDHF) (FWB: 8OO) Releases Statement Confirming Company In 'Strongest Position' Ever

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) HempFusion Wellness (TSX: CBD.U) (OTC: CBDHF) (FWB: 8OO) , a leading and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition, recently reassured investors that the company is moving forward and that all aspects of the company are sound. HempFusion made the announcement in response to recent trading activity that saw its share prices fall. The company stated that its material contracts and relationships with key distributors around the world are in good standing and that all aspects of the business, including the five-channel distribution strategy, are in-motion, with no undisclosed events that would cause the share decline. All material information has been disclosed in press releases and other disclosure documents in compliance with disclosure obligations, the company noted.“HempFusion is powering ahead, and I wanted to take the time to reassure investors that the decline in the stock price cannot be explained by an undisclosed development at the Company, as all material information has been disclosed and is readily available,” said HempFusion co-founder and CEO Jason Mitchell in the press release.“We believe the company is in the strongest position it has ever been with significant partnerships, developments, new distributors and international channels deep in development, including a significant sales pipeline, consumers returning to stores, multiple international expansion initiatives and a robust balance sheet, including a strong cash position of approximately US$9.3 million as of December 31, 2020, in addition to the closing of the company's US$17 million initial public offering on January 6, 2021.”

About HempFusion Wellness Inc.

HempFusion is a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition. HempFusion distributes its family of brands, including HempFusion, Probulin Probiotics, Biome Research and HF Labs, to approximately 4,000 retailers across all 50 states of the United States and select international locations. Built on a foundation of regulatory compliance and human safety, HempFusion's diverse product portfolio comprises 46 SKUs (“SKUs”) including tinctures, proprietary FDA Drug Listed over-the-counter (“OTC”) topicals, doctor/practitioner lines and more. With a strong focus on research and development, HempFusion has an additional 30 products under development. HempFusion is a board member of the US Hemp Roundtable, and HempFusion's wholly owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, is one of the fastest-growing probiotics companies in the United States, according to SPINs reported data. HempFusion's CBD products are based on a proprietary Whole Food Hemp Complex(TM) and are available in stores or online. For more information about the company, visit .

