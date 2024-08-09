Hempnewsbreaks Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (GRYN) Cultivating Opportunity In Pristine Soil At Sol Valley Ranch

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Green Hygienics Holdings (OTCQB: GRYN) is positioned well as big tobacco companies are making strategic moves into the fast-growing hemp industry. As innovators explore hemp-based alternatives to tobacco, large supplies of quality industrial hemp are required, more specifically quality hemp biomass and flower, from which to derive targeted CBD products. Among the concerns for big tobacco companies interested in the hemp space is the quality of soil. Due to poor farming practices in the past, soil contamination is considered an issue, primarily in Europe and the Eastern parts of the United States. Green Hygienics addresses this problem, as detailed in a recent article.“The soils on its 824-acre Sol Valley Ranch are pristine, which is a critical factor in supply chain requirements,” the article reads.“With the capability of ensuring a steady supply of quality hemp, GRYN is one of the few companies that has the ability to supply big tobacco and is set to leverage multiple growth opportunities resulting from a growing demand for hemp in North America following the entry of big tobacco companies into the market.”

About Green Hygienics Holdings Inc.

Green Hygienics Holdings is a California-based, innovative, technology-driven enterprise focused on the high-standard cultivation and processing of industrial hemp and manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade bioactive cannabinoids. The company's corporate mission is to adhere to the highest standards of operations in consistently delivering safe, premium-quality products to consumers as well as to partner with CPG (consumer-packaged-goods) and pharmaceutical companies. Hygienics is the science of preserving and promoting the health of individuals, communities and the planet. For more information about the company, visit .

