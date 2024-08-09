Grapefruit USA Inc. (GPFT) Provides Status Update On Joint Venture, Possible Acquisition

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)





Earlier this year, Grapefruit was approached by a Canadian cannabis company about a potential acquisition.



A series of events have delayed the process.

Final decisions, details should be discussed in the next 30–60 days.



Grapefruit USA (OTCQB: GPFT) , a premiere, fully licensed, California-based cannabis company, is providing clarification regarding its previously announced potential transaction by a Canadian cannabis company ( ).Earlier this year, Grapefruit announced that it had been approached by a Canadian cannabis company to enter into discussions concerning a potential acquisition transaction ( ). At the time, Grapefruit CEO Bradley J. Yourist noted that"Grapefruit is not surprised to be approached concerning a potential acquisition, in light of the company's recent disclosure concerning its...Read More>>