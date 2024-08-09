From Racetrack Sprints To Sunset Parties: NETA Auto Debuts Star Products In Brazil

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) São Paulo, Brazil – At the renowned Interlagos Circuit in São Paulo, the NETA GT impressively accelerated from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds on an exclusive straight stretch, drawing cheers and applause from the audience. NETA Auto made history as the first new vehicle brand to open a store and officially launch in the Brazil market. The event created a thrilling display of speed and excitement. NETA Auto also unveiled three of its iconic models in Brazil, marking a significant milestone in the brand's fast-track entry into the South American market. The event attracted a crowd of influential automotive journalists and industry experts from Brazil. The test drive event incorporated a sense of technology and sustainability.







NETA Auto highlighted its latest products soon to be launched in Brazil – the NETA AYA, NETA X, and NETA GT. These three models excel in intelligent technology, comfort, and safety performance. The NETA AYA with a comfortable interior environment, spacious cabin and efficient power system make it an ideal choice for family travel with high cost-effectiveness. The 100% electric SUV NETA X, noted for its futuristic and tech-savvy appeal, features smart connectivity and driving assistance systems that promise an unparalleled driving experience. Additionally, the NETA GT, representing NETA Auto's innovative breakthrough in electric sports cars, stands out with its exceptional acceleration performance and dynamic design, making it a unique player in the high-performance electric vehicle market.

Fang Yunzhou, Founder and Chairman of NETA Auto, stated,“The Brazilian market is the sixth largest automotive market in the world and is a key focus for NETA Auto's expansion. In the global wave of electrification, the Brazilian market also holds significant potential.”

NETA Auto has established a subsidiary in Brazil and plans to cater to local consumers' diverse needs by offering high-quality new energy vehicles. The company will also accelerate the opening of more flagship stores locally, aiming to enhance the travel experience for Brazilian users through technological innovation and attentive service.

By the end of August, NETA Auto will open two stores in São Paulo and Brasília, with the total number of dealerships expected to reach 15 by the end of the year. Additionally, to meet the growing expectation in Brazil, NETA Auto will actively seek KD assembly opportunities and plans to build a KD factory in Brazil, further deepening its local presence and servicing the entire South American market.

Adhering to the philosophy of“Tech for all,” NETA Auto has served about 420,000 users worldwide, the brand users covered Southeast Asia, the Middle East and North Africa, and Central and South America. As an emerging car brand, NETA Auto's rapid market entry demonstrates its strong market competitiveness and development potential. Brazil, as a significant economy and automotive market in South America, holds strategic importance for NETA Auto. Targeting the dynamic Brazilian market, NETA Auto will collaborate with local partners to bring consumers a new intelligent and green travel experience.