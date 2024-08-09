Six Injured As Invaders Shell 19 Settlements In Kherson Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On August 8, the Russian military attacked 19 towns and villages in the Kherson region, injuring six people.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

According to the regional governor, Antonivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Komyshany, Shyroka Balka, Nadezhdivka, Zorivka, Bilozerka, Kizomys, Romashkove, Veletenske, Mykilske, Poniativka, Beryslav, Zolota Balka, Tiahynka, Havrylivka, Burhunka and Kherson came under enemy fire.

The Russian military hit a critical infrastructure facility, a pre-school institution and residential areas in the region.

Aircraft, UAVs, drones and artillery: Enemy attacksregion 405 times in past day

Three apartment blocks, 19 private houses, garages and private cars were damaged.

Six people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

During a nighttime attack, the air defense forces destroyed two enemy Shahed-131/136 drones over the Kherson region.

As reported by Ukrinform, a 34-year-old tractor driver hit a Russian mine while working in a field near the village of Myroliubivka, Kherson region.