Six Injured As Invaders Shell 19 Settlements In Kherson Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On August 8, the Russian military attacked 19 towns and villages in the Kherson region, injuring six people.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
According to the regional governor, Antonivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Komyshany, Shyroka Balka, Nadezhdivka, Zorivka, Bilozerka, Kizomys, Romashkove, Veletenske, Mykilske, Poniativka, Beryslav, Zolota Balka, Tiahynka, Havrylivka, Burhunka and Kherson came under enemy fire.
The Russian military hit a critical infrastructure facility, a pre-school institution and residential areas in the region.
Read also:
Aircraft, UAVs, drones and artillery: Enemy attacks Zaporizhzhia
region 405 times in past day
Three apartment blocks, 19 private houses, garages and private cars were damaged.
Six people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.
During a nighttime attack, the air defense forces destroyed two enemy Shahed-131/136 drones over the Kherson region.
As reported by Ukrinform, a 34-year-old tractor driver hit a Russian mine while working in a field near the village of Myroliubivka, Kherson region.
MENAFN09082024000193011044ID1108535386
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.