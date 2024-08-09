Iphone 16, Iphone 16 Pro Series Coming Soon! Apple Likely To Launch New Smartphones On THIS Date

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Apple has a well-defined process in place for releasing its premium iPhones. Tuesday has been the company's preferred launch day since 2013, with six out of ten releases taking place on this day. The iPhone 7 in 2016, the iPhone XS in 2018, the iPhone 13 in 2021, and the iPhone 14 in 2022 are among the four other prominent debuts that happened on a Wednesday. It is quite possible that Apple will continue using this tried-and-true approach in light of this history.

The expected launch window is in the first half of September, a period Apple has consistently favoured over the years.

The only instances of this were the October 2020 introduction of the iPhone 12, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the October 2011 launch of the iPhone 4s, which happened prior to Apple deciding that September would be the best month to reveal its newest models. The business usually aims to release its new iPhones early in September so that there is enough time to fulfil the strong demand and keep things going into the holidays.

Although the precise release date of Apple's iPhone 16 series is still unknown, there are compelling signs that the corporation may make the announcement on Tuesday, September 10, 2024.

Based on Apple's steady release trends over the previous 10 years, this forecast has been made.

In light of all of this, September 3 or September 10, 2024, seem like the most likely dates for the release of the iPhone 16. September 3, meanwhile, is less plausible given that date comes just after Labour Day, when Apple has historically refrained from making significant announcements.

In the past, Apple avoided scheduling events on certain days in order to accommodate long rehearsals for live events. The firm now uses pre-recorded video presentations, but September 10 seems like a more likely date given the logistical requirements of a global product launch.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 16 are anticipated to open on Friday, September 13, 2024, if this prediction comes to pass. Customers may be able to expect their new iPhones as early as Friday, September 20, 2024, if this pattern is followed. This schedule is consistent with Apple's standard procedure, which guarantees a seamless launch while optimising customer interest and media coverage in the crucial run-up to the Christmas shopping season.

Although there are no guarantees, Apple's well-established trends indicate that the iPhone 16 series will probably launch on September 10, 2024, and become available shortly after. With this strategic release date, Apple would be able to continue to dominate the market while handling the enormous logistical hurdles associated with a worldwide release.