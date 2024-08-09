Heads Up On Scotiabank, Futu, BMO, And More

(MENAFN- Baystreet) The quarterly season for Canadian banks will continue this week. Scotiabank (BNS) will post results on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. Analysts expect EPS to slump by 32.9% Y/Y to $1.14. BNS stock may rise the report, since investors expect the to hike dividends.

Bank of Montreal (BMO) should post EPS of $2.02. 3 out of 5 analysts lowered their EPS expectations in the last 90 days.

In Asia, Futu Holdings (FUTU) is already an out-performing stock. Shares gained 36.6% in 2024. In Q1, its EPS of $0.88% is around 20% below last year's level. Futu has attractive growth and positive stock momentum.

On Wednesday, technology investors will watch UiPath (PATH). The software supplier in automation needs to post strong growth. Security firm Okta (OKTA), once a victim of hacking, is trading in a downtrend ahead of its results. Keep an eye on Nutanix (NTNX), HP Inc. (HPQ), salesforce (CRM), and C3 (AI).

On Thursday, Kohl's (KSS), Dollar General (DG), Foot Locker (FL), and Best Buy (BBY) are among the retailers posting quarterly results. DG and FL stock are at risk of selling off. They fell in the last quarter after posting disappointing earnings.

After markets close on Thursday, Dell (DELL), Zscaler (ZS), MongoDB (MDB), and Costco (COST) will likely post satisfactory results.

