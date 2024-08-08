Matrix Advises Watershed Car Wash On The Successful Recapitalization Of The Company

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) RICHMOND, Va., and BALTIMORE, Md., Aug. 8, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Matrix Capital Markets Group, (“Matrix”), a leading independent bank, announces that it served as lead advisor on the recapitalization of Watershed Car Wash's (“Watershed” or the“Company”) portfolio comprised of 30 express tunnel car wash sites.







The McDowell Family built their first express tunnel wash in 2009 under the Clean Freak brand. The management team continued to scale the platform in the Arizona market which was ultimately sold to True Blue Car Wash. After selling the portfolio in 2020, the McDowell's embarked on building the Watershed platform in both Texas and subsequently Oklahoma, where the Watershed portfolio has a significant presence.

Trevor McDowell, President & CEO commented,“The Matrix team offered unparalleled support and deep insights during the entire process, from the initial valuation project to the execution of the recapitalization mandate. Their unwavering dedication and adaptability, along with their efficient execution, resulted in a positive outcome for all stakeholders. Their comprehensive expertise and experience, in both valuation assignments and capital advisory mandates, played a crucial role in us selecting Matrix and ensuring success in a complex recapitalization.”

In its role as sole intermediary, Matrix provided valuation and capital advisory services to Watershed including ASA valuations, financial modeling and sensitivity analysis, capital structure assessment, negotiation with counterparties, and placement of debt capital. The capital advisory assignment was managed by John Whalen, Head of Matrix's Capital Advisory Investment Banking Group; Ryan Weir, Director and Garrett Novotny, CFA, CPA, Senior Analyst. The valuation assignment was managed by Sean Dooley, CFA, ASA, Managing Director, Matrix's Downstream Energy & Convenience Retail Investment Banking Group; Stephen Lynch, CFA, CPA, Managing Director and Nate Wah, CPA, Senior Associate.

Mr. Weir and Mr. Dooley added,“We very much appreciate the trust that Watershed placed in us to advise them on the valuation process and recapitalization. Watershed is a great operator and the recapitalization represents a transformational moment for the Company as it further scales its platform. Matrix was privileged to work with the Watershed Team.”

About Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc.:

Founded in 1988, Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc. is an independent, advisory focused, privately-held investment bank headquartered in Richmond, VA, with additional offices in Baltimore, MD and New York, NY. Matrix provides merger & acquisition and financial advisory services for privately-held, private-equity owned, not-for-profit and publicly traded companies. Matrix's advisory services include company sales, recapitalizations, capital raises of debt & equity, corporate carve outs, special situations, management buyouts, corporate valuations and fairness opinions.

Our industry focused, dedicated sector advisory groups serve clients in the automotive aftermarket, downstream energy & convenience retail, healthcare and outdoor recreation & marine markets. Our broad sector advisory groups serve clients in a wide range of industries including business services, consumer, diversified industrials, restaurants and transportation & logistics.

For additional information or to contact our team members, please visit .

Securities offered by MCMG Capital Advisors, Inc., an affiliate of Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc., Member FINRA & SIPC

