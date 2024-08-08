CNH Receives GPTW Certification For The Sixth Consecutive Year.

(MENAFN- 3BL) World-class equipment, and services company, CNH , was once again recognized as one of the best companies to work for in Latin America.

The Great Place to Work (GPTW) seal is conferred by the consultancy, which is the global authority on organizational culture. The achievement consolidates the positive feedback from employees in the day-to-day work at CNH's factories and offices in Brazil and Argentina. For certification, management, belonging, compensation, benefits, career, among others, are considered.

"Renewing the certification reaffirms that promoting diversity, team integration, respect and good governance practices are priorities for us. That's why our employees see value in the workplace. Being part of CNH, in each of our brands, means being in a company that values and prioritizes people," said Rafael Miotto, president of CNH for Latin America.

For Miotto, the GPTW award was a testament to the ongoing commitment to fostering a work environment where collaboration and transparency are key pillars. "This achievement is the result of our commitment to valuing and developing our employees. By prioritizing a safe work environment and well-defined processes, we are able to create a space where everyone feels valued and motivated to achieve exceptional results. It is this dedication to caring for people that drives us to be better and better, both for our employees and for our customers," he said.

Darilene Raftopulos, CNH's Vice President of Human Resources for Latin America , also celebrated the company's achievement and commitment to promote an inclusive and innovative work environment, aligned with the best sustainability practices, always putting people and customers first.

"Our company is committed to continuing to be the best company to work for and this is reflected in every action. We are also proud to consolidate our inclusion and diversity journey. We believe that an inclusive team, made up of diverse ideas, feelings and opinions, is key to achieving excellence. We cultivate our belief of being the best, providing spaces where everyone can express their choices with freedom and respect, getting to know each person better and always strengthening the practice of structured feedback. A set of actions to grow together", she concluded.