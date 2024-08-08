U.S. Dollar Slips For Third Consecutive Day Amid Reduced Recession Fears

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Thursday, the U.S. dollar recorded its third consecutive decline against the Brazilian real, closing below R$5.60, as global markets experienced a surge in risk appetite.



This shift was primarily fueled by a significant drop in U.S. unemployment benefit claims, marking the largest decrease in approximately 11 months.



The data, suggesting a potentially stronger U.S. than expected, has dampened short-term recession fears.



As a result, investors are flocking to riskier assets such as and emerging currencies, including the Brazilian real , Colombian peso, Mexican peso, and Chilean peso.



On the domestic front, the spot dollar fell by 0.90%, settling at R$5.574 for both buying and selling.







On the futures market, the leading dollar contract (DOLc1) saw a 1.16% decrease, finishing at 5,588.50 points.



The latest labor data from the U.S. revealed a drop of 17,000 in initial jobless claims for the week ending on August 3, adjusted for seasonal variations, totaling 233,000 claims.



This reduction exceeded the forecasts of economists, who anticipated around 240,000 claims.



With renewed confidence in the U.S. economic outlook, the dollar's earlier peak of R$5.6559 at 9:56 AM sharply reversed. By 3:39 PM, it had hit a low of R$5.5640, marking a decline of 1.06%.

Market Sentiment and Currency Dynamics

According to Diego Faust, a stock operator at Manchester Investments, concerns about a U.S. recession that peaked on Monday had significantly eased by the end of Thursday.



Additionally, the carry trade dynamics have been influential. In recent weeks, emerging market currencies have come under pressure due to the unwinding of these trades.



Investors borrowed in countries with low interest rates, such as Japan, to invest in higher-yielding markets like Brazil. However, recent developments have seen a cessation in the yen's surge against the dollar.



This has reduced volatility in the foreign exchange markets of high-interest countries such as Brazil and Mexico , noted André Galhardo, an economic consultant at Remessa Online.



As the trading day closed, the dollar continued to perform well against the yen. This helped maintain its strength against a basket of major currencies.



By 5:10 PM, the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the dollar against six major currencies, was up by 0.10% at 103.210.



This uptick reflects a broader trend of resilience in the U.S. currency amidst fluctuating market sentiments and economic indicators.

