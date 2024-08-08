US To Continue Taking Actions Against Israeli Settlers

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- Spokesperson of the US Dept. of State Matthew Miller on Thursday reiterated the call for the Israeli to crack down on violent settlers in the occupied Palestinian West Bank, warning of continued sanctions on them.

Asked in a press briefing on a lawsuit filed by Israeli settlers against the US Adminstration for imposing sanctions on them, Miller said, "When it comes to the litigation itself, I have to, of course, defer to the Department of Justice to speak to it."

"I'm not in any way going to comment on litigation because, as I said before, when I was at the Justice Department I didn't like it when people at the State Department podium commented on it, so I'm going to try to respect that equity.

"That said, we have been quite clear that we expect Israel to take actions to crack down on settler violence.

"And if they don't, we will. We have taken those steps, and we will continue to do so as appropriate," he affirmed. (end)

