Banks Approve UAH 3.97B Worth Of Loan Requests For Energy Infrastructure Restoration Projects

Since early June 2024, banks have received 1,356 corporate loan requests for infrastructure restoration projects and approved UAH 3.97 billion worth of them.

The relevant statement was made by the National of Ukraine (NBU), an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Since the beginning of June 2024, banks have received 1,356 corporate loan requests for energy infrastructure restoration projects, totaling UAH 40.1 billion,” the report states.

The total value of approved requests reached UAH 3.97 billion. Bank clients are already using UAH 607 million worth of loan funds.

Overall, the generating capacity financed under the corporate loans provided is 50.4 megawatts.

The gross portfolio of loans related to the energy needs of retail clients is UAH 27 million.

“The banks' survey results emphasize their proactive stance. We have seen a quick response to our call to support the energy sector, which developed into a joint Memorandum of Preferential Lending,” NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyy noted.

A reminder that, in June 2024, seventeen largest banks signed a memorandum related to bank lending for projects on the restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.